Portions of north-central Nebraska were dealing with flooding rains Monday night after powerful storms dropped large hail and spawned a brief tornado.
The National Weather Service received reports of a confirmed tornado on the ground in Custer County. The brief tornado was in the Arnold and Merna area. There were no immediate reports of damage.
Hail storms also moved through the area and there were several reports of 1.5 inch to 2.5 inch hail stones. In Rock County, there was a report of a hail stone that was 4.25 inches in diameter.
Heavy rain accompanied the storms.
Up to 4 inches fell in Logan County, according to the National Weather Service, and the Stapleton fire chief reported flash flooding of many county roads across southern Logan County.
