A rural Wakefield, Nebraska, man died in a crash near Wayne, Nebraska, Thursday morning.

Richard Liekhus lost control of the vehicle he was driving along Highway 35, and the vehicle entered a ditch then rolled, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said.

Liekhus died at the scene.

The sheriff's office was called to the scene about 5:30 a.m. and was assisted by the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department and Providence Medical Center. 

The crash remains under investigation.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder

