One person suffered life-threatening injuries and two others were critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night at Omaha’s Benson Park, officials said.

Two people were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, and CPR was in progress on one victim.

A third person was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center, Douglas County dispatch said.

No other details were immediately available.

Police had been called to the park earlier in the evening because a large crowd had gathered for a barbecue in violation of the Douglas County health order limiting crowds to 10 people.

Police shut down the park during the investigation of the shooting.

Authorities were kept busy across the metro Tuesday night. In an unrelated case, officers chased down a group of speeding motorcyclists, and authorities were able to apprehend one driver.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

