Three people were critically injured Sunday evening when the vehicle they were in went off the road north of Omaha, near Hummel Park.
A Douglas County emergency dispatcher described the crash as a one-vehicle rollover. It occurred about 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Ponca Road and North River Drive.
Three people in the vehicle were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. — Erin Grace
