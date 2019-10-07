Three people were critically injured Sunday evening when the vehicle they were in went off the road north of Omaha, near Hummel Park.

A Douglas County emergency dispatcher described the crash as a one-vehicle rollover. It occurred about 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Ponca Road and North River Drive.

Three people in the vehicle were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. — Erin Grace

