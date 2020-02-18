Double Fatal

Omaha police tweeted out this photo of a head-on crash that took two lives early Tuesday on the JFK Freeway near F Street.

Three people were killed on Omaha roadways early Tuesday in two separate crashes, including a head-on collision on the JFK Freeway. 

The drivers and sole occupants of the vehicles in the crash on the JFK Freeway were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Omaha Police Department. Investigators determined that a 2014 Mazda 3 was southbound in a northbound lane when it collided with a 2019 Honda minivan about 2:10 a.m. 

The JFK northbound lanes were closed at L Street for over four hours during the investigation. Alcohol use is being investigated as a contributing factor, police said.

In another crash, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition about 1:30 a.m. following a one-vehicle crash near 16th Street and Ames Avenue, a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said. Police have not released any information about that crash. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

