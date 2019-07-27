The three people who died in the crash of a private plane near Chadron, Nebraska, on Wednesday have been identified.
Duncan Brown, 25, of Forestville, California, and Damon Brown, 61, and Sarah Brown, 68, both of Sebastopol, California, were identified by the Dawes County coroner Friday.
The Beechcraft Baron 55 plane crashed around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, about 3 miles northwest of the city and a half-mile north of Chadron Municipal Airport.
Officials didn’t say from where the flight originated or its destination. The plane crashed under “unknown circumstances,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s preliminary report.
Chadron City Manager Greg Yanker said the plane didn’t catch fire after it plunged into a farm field. Yanker said the pilot and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.
He said it’s unclear whether the plane was set to land at the airport or had just taken off.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
