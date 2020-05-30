We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Restrictions on funeral services, which have been limited to 10 mourners because of the coronavirus pandemic, will start to ease next week.

Starting Monday, the changes will allow for 25 people in attendance or 50% of the capacity of a room, whichever is greater.

Funeral homes, including John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, had been operating by allowing 10 people in a room at a time for visitations.

“People have been unbelievably responsive,” said Bill Cutler, funeral director at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler. “They understand what’s going on.”

Officials at both funeral homes said they plan to familiarize themselves with the new rules and stick to them.

Every other pew is blocked off in the chapel at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, said owner Thomas Belford. They’ve also put up signage in the entryway addressing new procedures.

Gatherings have tended to be smaller since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Belford said. People tend to move through visitations quickly after offering their condolences.

Livestreamed services, which are offered by both funeral homes, are an option for family or friends who aren’t able to attend in person.

Some families have chosen to move ahead with funeral plans as they would have before the pandemic. Others are opting to hold celebrations of life at a later date.

“This is all uncharted territory,” Cutler said. “We’re just trying to be very flexible and meet whatever the needs of the family are.”

