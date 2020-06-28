SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Lance Maddex, 21850 Marinda St., $318,736.

Frk Development LLC, 18812 Larimore St., $181,496; 4509 N. 183rd St., $156,104.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21811 G St., $171,332.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3950 S. 207th St., $160,228.

Dawoud & Sons Real Estate LLC, 12661 Scott St., $152,820; 12655 Scott St., $150,228.

Trademark Homes Inc., 18302 Larimore St., $148,884.

Charleston Homes LLC, 20918 Fowler Ave., $126,728.

Lane Building Corp., 9127 N. 169th St., $125,016.

Richland Homes LLC, 21303 G St., $122,576.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3953 S. 205th St., $115,744.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 8106 King St., $112,864; 4711 N. 180th Ave., $112,084; 8114 King St., $112,084; 8021 N. 84th St., $105,964; 8110 King St., $101,292; 8025 N. 84th St., $93,420; 8029 N. 84th St., $84,160; 8014 N. 84th St., $78,336.

C R Investments Inc., 7150 N. 167 th Ave., $102,424; 7126 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.

Daniel Fox, 4111 Corby St., $99,008.

Castro Enterprises PC, 5246 S. 50th St., $88,320.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

John Beahm, 4006 N. 195th St., $170,000.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3215 State St., $85,000.

Kurtis A. Cisar, 16929 Bondesson St., $67,000.

Joseph Hassler, 3145 S. 106th St., $63,112.

James M. Meeks, 5090 S. 175th Circle, $52,634.

Corey Chickinell, 5526 N. 162nd St., $50,000.

Country Club Apartment LLP, 5344 S. 99th St., $36,000.

Emily Bannick, 9527 Westchester Lane, $35,050.

Dejun Su, 2229 S. 181st Circle, $35,000.

Tracy Halvorson, 1337 S. 94th St., $35,000.

Philip W. Protaskey, 6115 S. 102nd Ave., $34,000.

Georgette J. Smith, 615 S. 93rd St., $30,732.

Alice M. Dworzack, 222 S. 70th Ave., $30,660.

Lyn Wallin Ziegenbein, 10057 Fieldcrest Drive, $30,318.

Karen Weinhold, 2320 S. 40th St., $28,197.

Sara A. Klein, 18428 Nina St., $27,974.

Katherine Hawkins, 827 N. 131st Court, $24,630.

Garold V. Lewis Trust, 829 N. 131st Court, $24,430.

Jerri L. Fisher, 5938 S. 109th Circle, $24,330.

Steven J. Wickstrom, 10937 Poppleton Ave., $24,000.

Jennifer R. Racine, 1311 S. 83rd St., $23,837.

David K. Karnes, 9639 Oak Circle, $23,000.

Zachary A. Harris, 5709 S. 172nd Ave., $22,888.

Tim C. Plate, 1434 S. 190th Plaza, $22,840.

Thalia Carroll, 5022 Cuming St., $22,804.

Andrew M. Steinbaugh, 103 S. 51st Ave., $22,712.

Michael W. Peabody, 18301 Dupont Circle, $22,100.

Mary J. Jernstrom, 11120 Pine Plaza, $22,000.

Robert E. Bruckner, 11116 Pine Plaza, $22,000.

Aaron E. Chase, 4518 S. 174th St., $21,553.

Jacob R. Jansonius, 4664 N. 162nd St., $20,694.

Matthew O. Scarsi, 17103 Harney St., $20,500.

Gregory Emmel Trust, 808 S. 249th St., $20,000.

Lilian Jacobitz, 1702 S. 91st Ave., $20,000.

Joseph S. Risko, 12605 Leavenworth Road, $20,000.

Mary L. Lueders, 12024 Vane Circle, $20,000.

Mark P. Gibilisco, 1934 S. 61st St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

168th and Dodge LP, 225 N. 170th St., $890,000.

Build & Market Associates, 13515 I Circle, $545,000; 13405 I Circle, $545,000; 13529 I Circle, $530,000.

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 6304 N. 99th St., $406,983.

Omaha Warehouses LLC, 13530 I Circle, $280,000.

Westwood Holdings LLC, 12143 West Center Road, $136,111.

Mercy High School, 1501 S. 48th St., $100,000.

Mary Our Queen Church, 3405 S. 119th St., $74,419.

Regency Lakeside Assoc. LLC, 10506 Pacific St., $75,000; 10506 Pacific St., $71,000; 10506 Pacific St., $60,000; 10506 Pacific St., $50,000.

Nebraska Furniture Mart, 400 Rose Blumkin Drive, $50,000.

Menards Inc., 750 N. 205th St., $37,800.

Greenfields Plaza Investment, 15771 West Dodge Road, $27,607.

McGill Development LLC, 1411 N. 72nd St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Douglas County School District, 15800 Summit Plaza, $144,837.

Metropolitan Community College, 3003 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $106,000.

Carey L. Hoefer, 3306 N. 78th St., $36,000.

