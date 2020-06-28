SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Lance Maddex, 21850 Marinda St., $318,736.
Frk Development LLC, 18812 Larimore St., $181,496; 4509 N. 183rd St., $156,104.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21811 G St., $171,332.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3950 S. 207th St., $160,228.
Dawoud & Sons Real Estate LLC, 12661 Scott St., $152,820; 12655 Scott St., $150,228.
Trademark Homes Inc., 18302 Larimore St., $148,884.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20918 Fowler Ave., $126,728.
Lane Building Corp., 9127 N. 169th St., $125,016.
Richland Homes LLC, 21303 G St., $122,576.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 3953 S. 205th St., $115,744.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 8106 King St., $112,864; 4711 N. 180th Ave., $112,084; 8114 King St., $112,084; 8021 N. 84th St., $105,964; 8110 King St., $101,292; 8025 N. 84th St., $93,420; 8029 N. 84th St., $84,160; 8014 N. 84th St., $78,336.
C R Investments Inc., 7150 N. 167 th Ave., $102,424; 7126 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.
Daniel Fox, 4111 Corby St., $99,008.
Castro Enterprises PC, 5246 S. 50th St., $88,320.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
John Beahm, 4006 N. 195th St., $170,000.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3215 State St., $85,000.
Kurtis A. Cisar, 16929 Bondesson St., $67,000.
Joseph Hassler, 3145 S. 106th St., $63,112.
James M. Meeks, 5090 S. 175th Circle, $52,634.
Corey Chickinell, 5526 N. 162nd St., $50,000.
Country Club Apartment LLP, 5344 S. 99th St., $36,000.
Emily Bannick, 9527 Westchester Lane, $35,050.
Dejun Su, 2229 S. 181st Circle, $35,000.
Tracy Halvorson, 1337 S. 94th St., $35,000.
Philip W. Protaskey, 6115 S. 102nd Ave., $34,000.
Georgette J. Smith, 615 S. 93rd St., $30,732.
Alice M. Dworzack, 222 S. 70th Ave., $30,660.
Lyn Wallin Ziegenbein, 10057 Fieldcrest Drive, $30,318.
Karen Weinhold, 2320 S. 40th St., $28,197.
Sara A. Klein, 18428 Nina St., $27,974.
Katherine Hawkins, 827 N. 131st Court, $24,630.
Garold V. Lewis Trust, 829 N. 131st Court, $24,430.
Jerri L. Fisher, 5938 S. 109th Circle, $24,330.
Steven J. Wickstrom, 10937 Poppleton Ave., $24,000.
Jennifer R. Racine, 1311 S. 83rd St., $23,837.
David K. Karnes, 9639 Oak Circle, $23,000.
Zachary A. Harris, 5709 S. 172nd Ave., $22,888.
Tim C. Plate, 1434 S. 190th Plaza, $22,840.
Thalia Carroll, 5022 Cuming St., $22,804.
Andrew M. Steinbaugh, 103 S. 51st Ave., $22,712.
Michael W. Peabody, 18301 Dupont Circle, $22,100.
Mary J. Jernstrom, 11120 Pine Plaza, $22,000.
Robert E. Bruckner, 11116 Pine Plaza, $22,000.
Aaron E. Chase, 4518 S. 174th St., $21,553.
Jacob R. Jansonius, 4664 N. 162nd St., $20,694.
Matthew O. Scarsi, 17103 Harney St., $20,500.
Gregory Emmel Trust, 808 S. 249th St., $20,000.
Lilian Jacobitz, 1702 S. 91st Ave., $20,000.
Joseph S. Risko, 12605 Leavenworth Road, $20,000.
Mary L. Lueders, 12024 Vane Circle, $20,000.
Mark P. Gibilisco, 1934 S. 61st St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
168th and Dodge LP, 225 N. 170th St., $890,000.
Build & Market Associates, 13515 I Circle, $545,000; 13405 I Circle, $545,000; 13529 I Circle, $530,000.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 6304 N. 99th St., $406,983.
Omaha Warehouses LLC, 13530 I Circle, $280,000.
Westwood Holdings LLC, 12143 West Center Road, $136,111.
Mercy High School, 1501 S. 48th St., $100,000.
Mary Our Queen Church, 3405 S. 119th St., $74,419.
Regency Lakeside Assoc. LLC, 10506 Pacific St., $75,000; 10506 Pacific St., $71,000; 10506 Pacific St., $60,000; 10506 Pacific St., $50,000.
Nebraska Furniture Mart, 400 Rose Blumkin Drive, $50,000.
Menards Inc., 750 N. 205th St., $37,800.
Greenfields Plaza Investment, 15771 West Dodge Road, $27,607.
McGill Development LLC, 1411 N. 72nd St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Douglas County School District, 15800 Summit Plaza, $144,837.
Metropolitan Community College, 3003 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $106,000.
Carey L. Hoefer, 3306 N. 78th St., $36,000.
