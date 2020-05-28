We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — With three days left in May, Nebraska's $27 million testing initiative remains well short of the goal of testing 3,000 people a day by the end of this month.

State officials said Thursday that the program, called TestNebraska, collected samples from 1,694 people on Wednesday. Samples were collected at five sites across the state, but two sites were open for only a half-day each.

That's just over halfway to the target announced when Nebraska signed a contract with a group of Utah high-tech firms in April. The goal was to reach 500 tests at each of six mobile sites, or 3,000 tests in total, each day.

But Gov. Pete Ricketts defended the initiative, saying it has "really helped" the state increase its coronavirus testing capability. The state has gotten results from more than 93,300 tests since the pandemic hit. He said two-thirds of those tests occurred in May, with 18,412 done through TestNebraska.

"That's a good thing for the state that we've got more tests," he said, although adding that he still wants to reach the 3,000 daily number and is pushing to get there.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, also expressed optimism about the TestNebraska numbers, which have increased over the course of the month. Just a week ago on Thursday, the program tested 1,155 people at four sites.

"We're getting there. We're getting really close," he said. "We're a lot better than we were."

TestNebraska has generated controversy ever since the Ricketts administration signed a no-bid contract with the Utah firms.

The contract calls for the firms to provide Nebraska with 540,000 coronavirus tests, along with managing an online assessment tool through which people can sign up if they are interested in being tested.

Ricketts will hold a Spanish-language briefing at 5 p.m., which can be viewed here.

