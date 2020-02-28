Much of Mayor Jean Stothert’s seventh State of City address Friday converged at a single point: how Omahans move around the city.
Temporary bike lanes. Electric scooter regulation. A $200 million streets bond. This spring, all of those initiatives will factor into the conversation about transportation in the city.
The mayor also used her speech to praise programs that are strengthening housing and job opportunities in North and South Omaha neighborhoods and providing jobs to people who have experienced homelessness.
Other parts of the address hit on familiar themes: public safety improvements, employment growth and development.
Those areas — transportation, housing, public safety, the economy — are strong because of one important word, Stothert said: investment. Investment by the city, investment by businesses and investment by the community.
“Omaha is a thriving city with an exciting future,” she said.
Read on for highlights of Stothert’s speech.
Bike lanes
A bike lane pilot program will soon launch in Omaha.
It will put temporary protective bike lanes on streets with “high bicycle ridership,” Stothert said.
In her speech, Stothert did not offer specifics of the pilot, including which streets will be used, what the lanes will look like and how much the program will cost.
The pilot will be announced this spring by Metro Smart Cities, a group of community partners focused on using technology and data to solve transportation problems.
The temporary lanes will be in place for up to a year and a half, Stothert said.
Scooter regulation
There's no guarantee that a fleet of electric scooters will return to Omaha this year.
But if they do, Stothert said, safety will be a key consideration. In her speech, she said she'll bring an ordinance to the City Council this spring to regulate the scooters.
“An ordinance that clearly sets the rules for the safe use of scooters will be necessary if we decide scooters will be allowed in Omaha,” Stothert said.
The city has been reviewing its scooter pilot program from 2019. The results of that evaluation will be done soon, she said.
Investment in North and South Omaha
Stothert highlighted a number of programs focused on housing, jobs and young people in North and South Omaha.
She said she'll ask the City Council to kick in $25,000 to an internship program for Latino students that was launched last year by the Latino Center of the Midlands.
The money will go toward expanding the program to offer jobs, training and mentoring for young people ages 16 to 19.
Stothert also celebrated a $25 million federal grant that will help demolish the worn-out Spencer Homes public housing apartments, replace them with better housing and rejuvenate a nearby stretch of North 30th.
Similarly, Omaha has received a grant to revitalize the Indian Hills neighborhood, including the Omaha Housing Authority's Southside Terrace Garden Apartments.
"Omaha has the will, the commitment and the resources to invest these (grants) wisely, and become an example for other communities ready to reinvest in older neighborhoods," Stothert said.
Public safety
This fall, the city will break ground on a new fire station near 34th and Q Streets.
Last September, the Omaha Police Department opened a fifth precinct in the Elkhorn area with the goals of lowering response times for high-priority calls and reducing the call volume at other precincts.
Stothert said the city has added police officers, and response times are improving. Over the past four years, the homicide rate has fallen to a 30-year low. Incidents of police use of force are down.
"Omaha is as safe today as it has been in many, many years," Stothert said.
Other highlights
- A series of town hall meetings will begin this spring to answer questions about the $200 million streets bond that will go before voters in May. The measure would increase property taxes about $26 for every $100,000 of valuation.
- This spring, the city will introduce a mobile app. People will be able to make a report to the Mayor's Hotline, access city websites and review job openings. It will include information about trash collection, road closings and snow removal.
- Stothert thanked University of Nebraska Medical Center leaders for their response to the recent coronavirus outbreak.
