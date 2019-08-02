Terence 'Bud' Crawford named Omaha Labor Day Parade grand marshal

Bud Crawford dropped Yuriorkis Gamboa four times in their 2014 fight in Omaha and won by ninth-round technical knockout over the former Olympic gold medalist. It was Gamboa’s first loss.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha native and and world champion boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford can add one more thing to his list of accomplishments: Omaha Labor Day Parade grand marshal.

Crawford will lead this year's Septemberfest "Salute to Labor" Labor Day Parade on Sept. 2, which starts at 10 a.m. at 16th and Cass streets and will end in Parking Lot D at the CHI Health Center.

“Terence Crawford is a true champion, who has never forgotten the community and the people of Omaha,” Terry Moore, founder and president of Septemberfest, Inc. said in a release. “As our parade grand marshal, we are recognizing Terence Crawford’s work ethic and his commitment to our community."

Crawford is 35-0 in his 11-year boxing career and has held multiple world boxing championships in three weight classes, including the World Boxing Organization welterweight title, which he's held since 2018.

Photos: Terence 'Bud' Crawford's path to world champion

Over the last decade, Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford has developed into one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. Check out these pictures following Crawford from his time as an amateur to his current position as world champion.

