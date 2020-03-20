Ted Cronin, 20, described his last 72 hours in Europe as terrifying.
Cronin, an Omaha junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was studying history and Spanish in Spain when the novel coronavirus reached Europe. He said he didn’t realize the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak until his study abroad program closed and all students were told to leave the country immediately.
Cronin was notified by UNL on Thursday, March 12, that all students studying in Europe should return to the United States within 72 hours. By Saturday, March 14 the entire city of Barcelona was on lockdown.
“I was scared. If I catch this virus I won’t make it home. I’ll be stuck in Europe under a lockdown without insurance, without a program, without advisers,” Cronin said. “I’ll be over here alone.”
Cronin was studying Spanish and history at the Universitat de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, through a UNL affiliated program ISA by WorldStrides. Cronin said he was the only UNL student in the program with about 75 other students from American universities. Cronin arrived in Europe in early January and left on March 15.
“I was paranoid if I was going to miss this flight,” he said.
Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, said 96 UNL students were studying abroad during the spring semester. As of Friday, only four students had not yet returned home, and those students were in the process of returning.
“A lot of (the students) had to scramble at the last minute to get flights moved up and booked,” Cronin said.
Cronin said his parents were worried about the ban and immediately booked him a flight to the U.S. for that Sunday, March 15. Cronin flew from Barcelona to Dublin and completed his health pre-checks before flying to the U.S. He said the only travelers in the airport were Americans wanting to go home.
“There were 200 Americans standing in the middle of the airport,” Cronin said. “It was a moment of unity I’ve never had with a random group of people before.”
Sophie Otte, 20, a junior studying international business and Spanish at UNL, was also in Barcelona during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“No one was really reacting in Spain until around the beginning of March,” Otte said.
The Colorado native was studying through the IES Abroad program. Since her return to the U.S., Otte has spent six days in quarantine.
“I can’t believe how quickly everything happened,” Otte said. “It was crazy to watch how everything happened in the world and then to have it affect Spain and the United States.”
Both Cronin and Otte are in quarantine for two weeks, and neither has developed symptoms of COVID-19. Both were asked about any COVID-19 symptoms during health checks at the airports, though neither has been tested for the virus.
“People need to understand that social distancing is necessary or else it will be enforced by quarantine,” Cronin said. “That is not a situation that we want. It’s very scary to be in a city that is under lockdown.”
