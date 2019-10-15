LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts renewed his call for property tax relief Tuesday after state tax revenues topped projections for a seventh month in a row.

“Our budget is set for the next two years, and higher-than-expected revenues have flowed into our cash reserve,” he said. "This trend of healthy revenues is setting the state up to do significant property tax relief in the upcoming legislative session.“

The Department of Revenue released a report Tuesday showing that the state collected $76.5 million more in taxes than had been forecast for July 1 through Sept. 30.

The report showed that net tax receipts were 6.3% higher than expected for the first quarter of the fiscal year that began July 1. More than half the increase came from corporate income tax revenues. 

But a key state lawmaker urged caution, noting that tax receipts had looked strong at the beginning of last fiscal year before weakening in the second quarter.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said his outlook is tempered by the less-than-robust agricultural economy and the potential effects of flooding. He said he plans to wait and see what the state's official revenue forecasting board decides at the end of this month.

State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton sounded a more optimistic note. As evidence, he cited the 6% growth in gross sales and individual income tax collections for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to the same months in fiscal year 2018-19. 

"I've been reluctant to say there's a trend, but there's a trend," he said. "I'm calling it a near-term uptrend."

He attributed the strength of state tax collections generally to continued consumer spending and to strong corporate income taxes, which can be volatile and hard-to-predict. 

Net corporate income taxes were $34.5 million — or 45% — higher than projections for the quarter. For September alone, corporate income taxes were 58.2% above forecasts.

By contrast, net individual taxes were 2.2% higher than projections for the quarter and were right at the forecast amount for September.

Sales tax receipts were $25.9 million — or 5.7% — higher than projections for the quarter. 

The tax collections continue a trend that showed up in the last few months of the previous fiscal year. The numbers are likely to fuel the push for property tax relief and offer lawmakers some flexibility next year to meet state needs.  

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Recommended for you

