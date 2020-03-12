A late winter storm will sweep across the Plains Friday and Saturday, delivering slushy snow to western Nebraska and a rain/snow mix to the east.

While the system won't be treacherous, the National Weather Service is advising people to be cautious if driving across Nebraska Friday and Saturday.

The worst of the weather is likely to occur Friday night into early Saturday morning, according to Jordan Thies and Nathan Jurgensen, meteorologists with the National Weather Service.

"I think this will be more of a nuisance event during the day Friday and Saturday," Jurgensen said. That's because temperatures are expected to be in the 30s, which means the snow should be wet and slushy.

However, overnight Friday, temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s in western Nebraska, he said, which could allow for some freeze-up of the slush. As the sun comes out Saturday, and temperatures rise, travel conditions should again improve, he said.

Although winds will be gusty, the snow is expected to be wet enough that visibility and drifting aren't expected to be issues, they said.

In Omaha, rain could begin Friday afternoon and turn to slushy snow overnight, according to Brett Albright, weather service meteorologist. Two inches of snow is possible, but it will likely be compact, he said. With the ground already warm and temperatures increasing Saturday, the snow won't stick around, he said.

More rain is possible periodically through much of next week, he said. It's hard right now to say when and how much at this point.

For now, there's not a worry about flooding from these rains, Allbright said. They could bring good news, he said, because they could dampen or end this season's spring fire risk.

Nancy Gaarder

