Stop!

Stop what you’re doing. Stop the planning and the worrying. Stop the list-making and the fretting. Stop the texting and the emailing and the screen toggling. Just stop it!

In fact, put down your phone right now, or the paper version of this news column. And either close your eyes or go outside for 10 minutes and then return.

There. Better?

Stopping, pausing, breaking, carving out just a fraction of an hour of your busy day is one important takeaway from a newish (and don’t worry, short) book by a noted U.S. physicist and writer who is coming to Omaha Wednesday to, in part, scream what has become a four-letter word in our busy, busy society: STOP!

Dr. Alan Lightman won’t put it that rudely during his free, public talk Wednesday night at Kaneko, 1111 Jones St. Advance registration is available and attendees can register at the door.

He is a humanities professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and, having chatted with him by phone, a lovely individual with a soft Memphis, Tennessee, accent who is as intelligently, but as urgently as possible, trying to convey that we’re going nuts.

We’re too busy. We’re too stressed. Our kids are too anxious and depressed. Everyone’s too lonely and overwhelmed. If you don’t think so, ride an elevator and notice how no one can rest for even the zoom up or down.

And all of us would be a lot better off if we could just waste some time. A wee bit. Enough to get centered and reflect and fire those creative pistons that go dead when we’re in constant stimulation mode as we, phones in hands like cyborgs, so often are these days.

So Lightman’s prescription is to stare out the window. Take the kids off the hamster wheel and let them really play. Be bored. Meditate.

Lightman

Dr. Alan Lightman

If you’re really lucky, get a summer house on an island like he and his wife did 30 years ago. They get to spend summers off the coast of Maine in a blessedly off-the-grid way that allows for a little Internet and a little work and some real downtime.

But most people can’t do that, Lightman acknowledges. We're fighting the grain of our own time-is-money stress, our society's demands that we produce, our employers’ demand that we always be available. That can make it difficult to carve out that personal island for even just 10 minutes a day.

Lightman’s 2018 book “In Praise of Wasting Time,” is more of an essay. He generously emailed it to me, and I read it in an hour. I had to fight the urge to also answer email and check for text messages.

Some of it was really familiar because sitting around doing seemingly nothing is not a new idea. He references Buddhism and meditation, a religion and a practice that are increasingly valued explicitly for the healing power that comes from being still.

He cites one of American history’s biggest gospel-cryers of wasting time, Henry David Thoreau, whose 1854 reflection on living in the woods, “Walden,” warned against how technological changes then were hurrying life’s pace.

Lightman quotes Thoreau who noted that the railroad, at the time a symbol of haste and industrialization, “rides on us.”

Lightman provides plenty of recent examples of how technological advancement, which has sped up communication, keeps us prisoners in “invisible cages” of our making. This doesn’t just result in a more frenetic life where we’re more scheduled and less patient, he said.

What's being eroded is something we can’t always see. That’s our inner self. Keeping our minds occupied 24-7 with work or life or screens means we’re losing imagination, dreams and, ultimately, our freedom.

“We have lost the knowledge of who we are and what is important to us,” he wrote. “All of it is happening so gradually and compellingly that we haven’t noticed. It is as if we have gone deaf. And even now, most of us do not notice that we can’t hear anymore. We accept the world as it is.”

Lightman opens his book with a scene from Cambodia, where time has a different meaning. Lightman travels to Cambodia twice a year as part of a nonprofit he started, the Harpswell Foundation, that helps Cambodian women get a college education and otherwise supports education in southeast Asian countries.

Cambodia is the subject of his latest book, a novel published in 2019 called “Three Flames.”

One look at Lightman’s many achievements in his field of study, physics, and in writing and the humanities shows that he doesn’t appear to be wasting much time.

The 71-year-old married father of two and grandfather of three has done so much for science, science education and writing that it’s impossible to do justice to his career here.

His education and teaching résumé includes some of the best institutions of higher education in America: Princeton (undergraduate), the California Institute of Technology (doctorate and theoretical physics), Cornell University (postdoctoral fellow), teaching positions at Harvard and MIT, where he’s been for the past 30 years.

He’s also a published poet, essayist and novelist. His essays have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Smithsonian and Harper’s, to name a few. He dabbles in theater and has lectured at more than 100 universities, according to the voluminous description on a webpage about his career.

When we spoke Monday, he alerted me to the fact that he was to be the subject of a New York Times article being published this week.

So how does this busy man preach sincerely about finding ways to unbusy ourselves?

Summers in Maine help. Like anything else good for us, finding quiet time and space is a discipline.

He likened it to physical exercise: Something we don’t really like but do because we know it’s good for us. It can be equally hard to approach doing nothing. He suggests small steps.

Like shutting off all devices for a half-hour a day. Or taking a walk without — wait for it —your phone.

It might seem anathema to the idea of carving out more inner time to schedule one more event in an already busy week. But the call to silence and space — not to mention face time with an interesting, accomplished person — is making me wonder how to get to Kaneko on Wednesday. Lightman speaks at 7 p.m.

I want to make time for wasting time.

