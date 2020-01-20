LINCOLN — To showcase the stories of community leaders who have overcome challenges, Peter Ferguson asked them a simple question: “How does your walk in life inspire others?”
Ferguson, who coordinated Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Youth March in Lincoln, then used their shoes to help illustrate what they went through on their “walks.”
A display set up at a pre-march rally showed worn sneakers and heels along with the stories of their owners, including working mothers, immigrants and Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs.
“The shoes represent the walk of the people to get to wherever it is that they’re going,” said Shanna Letcher, an advocate for the African American community in the Lincoln Public Schools.
The Monday rally, Letcher said, was special for the 17 youths who served on the planning committee, which included four middle school students and one elementary student. The committee usually has only high school members, she said, but this year, younger students stepped up to help plan the rally.
Keely and Tatum Moore, students from Lincoln’s Goodrich Middle School, served on the committee this year. Both gave speeches before the march.
Keely said the middle schoolers advocated for the youth. “Even though we may not be making decisions, we can convince adults to understand what we’re doing,” Keely said in an interview.
Tatum said she thought people should know the importance of music during the segregation era.
“In the end, you’re making people understand what’s happening and how just because there’s not segregation, civil rights isn’t exactly ‘civil’ right now,” Keely said.
Over the 25-year history of the event, the rally and march have had an impact on many people, including Chris Leon, a Lincoln High School graduate. Leon, who now lives in Kentucky, said he got involved in planning for the rally and march during high school and spoke at the State Capitol during his junior year.
“It was one of my proudest moments as a kid,” Leon said. “It was a big opportunity for me to just believe in myself.”
Leon said his participation on the planning committee gave him leadership experience that he would use later in life.
“I am just happy to be here today,” he said.
Linda Kuku, a committee member and senior at Lincoln North Star High School, said she thought it was important to showcase community members’ stories.
“These are people in our own community that are making a big difference, so you can do it, too,” Kuku said. “You can make your own kind of difference and change in your own community.”
After the rally, people marched from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus to the steps of the State Capitol.
