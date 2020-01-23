A York man who died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash has been identified by the York Police Department.
Leon Neemeyer, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6 p.m. near U.S. Highway 81 and South Lincoln Avenue.
Weather was not a factor in the crash, police said.
Investigators determined that Neemeyer was driving a Chevrolet Impala west across Highway 81 after proceeding from a stop sign. The Chevrolet pulled out in front of a Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Zachary Pohlmeier, 25, of Hastings.
The front of the tractor trailer collided with the driver’s side of the Impala, moving both vehicles into the southbound lanes of Highway 81. A southbound Ford Edge driven by Linda Jaeger, 62, of York, then collided with the semi.
Jaeger was taken York General Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The semi driver was not injured.
