A man driving a utility vehicle in Saunders County was killed Monday after running a stop sign.
The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. about 2 miles northeast of Prague, according to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said a 2016 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by Laura L. Lancaster, 33, of rural Wahoo, struck a 2019 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle after the UTV driver, Chris J. Tepoel, 61, of rural Prague, failed to stop at a stop sign. Tepoel was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Lancaster and two children were treated at the scene.
Tepoel was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt, neither of which are required for UTVs in Nebraska, said Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.
Investigators think a helmet and a seat belt “would have gone a long way to possibly saving his life,” he said.
