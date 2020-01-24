The driver of a semitrailer truck was killed late Thursday when the semi he was driving collided with another semi near the 48th Street exit off Interstate 80 in Lincoln.

About 10:40 p.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the crash. Investigators determined that Tanner Bramman, 25, of Hastings, and Bradley Moss, 49, of Aurora, both were headed east on I-80 when they lost control of the semis they were driving because the road was slick, the Sheriff's Office said. Their vehicles, both of which had tandem trailers, collided in the median.

Bramman was severely injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Moss was not injured.

Eastbound I-80 was shut down for three hours, and one westbound lane was shut down for five hours, the Sheriff's Office said.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

