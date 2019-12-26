A 20-year-old Lexington, Nebraska, man who died Tuesday after a head-on crash has been identified as Pedro Francisco. 

Francisco was pronounced dead at the Lexington Regional Health Center. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the 6:45 a.m crash. The crash occurred two miles east of Lexington on U.S. Highway 30 near Dawson County Road 436.

Investigators from the Dawson County Sheriff's Office determined that Francisco was eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 30. His vehicle collided head-on with a westbound vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Lexington man, whose name was not released. 

A third vehicle sustained minor damages. Neither of the other drivers, who were both wearing seat belts, was seriously injured. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

