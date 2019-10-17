A man who lives near Elm Creek, Nebraska, was killed Thursday morning east of Kearney in a collision between a car and a concrete mixer.
Buffalo County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash on Coal Chute Road, east of Sweetwater Avenue, about 7 a.m. A preliminary investigation showed that the concrete mixer, which was headed east on Coal Chute Road, was hit by a westbound 2013 Ford Fusion that crossed the center line. The driver of the car, Robert Boswell, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
An autopsy has been ordered.
