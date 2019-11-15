A 24-year-old man has died after he was injured in a crash just north of the Kansas border in southeast Nebraska.
The crash occurred at 8 a.m. Monday at U.S. Highway 75 and 703 Trail, about 16 miles southwest of Falls City, the Richardson County Sheriff's Office said. A semitrailer truck hauling cattle driven by Walter Oswalt of Nixa, Missouri, was northbound on Highway 75 when it collided with a northbound Dodge Charger driven by Norbert Rungano, 24, of Uruguay. Officials said Rungano lost control of his car, which then crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.
Both drivers were transported to Sabetha Community Hospital in Sabetha, Kansas. Rungano later was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, where he died Wednesday, officials said.
