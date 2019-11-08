A 48-year-old man from Denison, Iowa, was killed late Thursday when the SUV he was driving collided with a semitrailer truck west of Schleswig, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said a 2013 Ford Flex driven by Karry Schurke was eastbound on Crawford County Road E 16 (D Avenue) near 170th Street about 11:15 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane. To avoid the crash, the patrol said, the driver of a westbound 2018 Peterbilt semitrailer truck, Leonel Pena, 33, of Sioux City, Iowa, braked and steered left. Schurke then drove back into the eastbound lane and the vehicles collided, the patrol said.

Schurke was pronounced dead at the scene. Pena was taken to Crawford County Hospital in Denison.

Schleswig is about 80 miles northeast of Omaha.

  

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription