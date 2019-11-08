A 48-year-old man from Denison, Iowa, was killed late Thursday when the SUV he was driving collided with a semitrailer truck west of Schleswig, Iowa.
The Iowa State Patrol said a 2013 Ford Flex driven by Karry Schurke was eastbound on Crawford County Road E 16 (D Avenue) near 170th Street about 11:15 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane. To avoid the crash, the patrol said, the driver of a westbound 2018 Peterbilt semitrailer truck, Leonel Pena, 33, of Sioux City, Iowa, braked and steered left. Schurke then drove back into the eastbound lane and the vehicles collided, the patrol said.
Schurke was pronounced dead at the scene. Pena was taken to Crawford County Hospital in Denison.
Schleswig is about 80 miles northeast of Omaha.
