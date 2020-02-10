A 67-year-old Lincoln man was identified as the person who died Sunday following a two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County. 

Nabil Shokai was flown in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died, Sarpy County Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Griger said Monday. A passenger in Shokai's vehicle, Kalul Bor, 74, of Lincoln, also was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, Griger said. 

The driver of the second vehicle, Kenisha Prentice, 25, of Omaha, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. She was listed there in serious condition. Three passengers in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries, Griger said, and were treated at Bergan. 

Investigators determined that Shokai was driving a 2001 Blue Saturn on Interstate 80 just west of the U.S. Highway 370 entrance ramp. The Saturn was struck from behind by a 2013 Hyundai driven by Prentice. 

The passengers in the Hyundai were Shaelynne Dimauro, 24, of Omaha, Norah Haney, 24, of Omaha, and Madyson Coughlon, 22, of Gretna.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

