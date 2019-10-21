ROCA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old girl was burned when she fell into a fire pit at a pumpkin farm and event center south of Lincoln.
Medics were sent to Roca Berry Farm around 6 p.m. Saturday. The girl was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of what were described as minor burns. Her name hasn't been made public.
It's not clear whether the fire was still going when she fell.
The facility is about 5 miles south of Lincoln.
