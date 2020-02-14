A 23-year-old Columbus man was killed when he was thrown from his vehicle when it rolled several times.

Edgar Ivan Aguilar Santoyo was pronounced dead at the scene of the Thursday morning crash, the Colfax County Attorney's Office said.

First responders were contacted about 1:50 a.m. Thursday concerning the crash, which occurred about 8 miles west of Schuyler on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 3. 

Investigators determined that Aguilar Santoyo's vehicle was westbound on Highway 30 when he lost control.

He was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

