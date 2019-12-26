A 4-year-old girl died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash Dec. 15 on Interstate 80 near Greenwood, Nebraska.
Alexis Pascual Bernabe, 4, died just before 5 p.m. in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The girl had been taken to the hospital with a “severe traumatic brain injury,” he said.
Also killed in the crash were Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, Erica Rafael, 15, and Heidy Diaz, 10, all of Lincoln. All four of the deceased were riding in a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, of Lincoln.
Investigators determined that the Trailblazer was traveling east on the Interstate shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 15 when the driver lost control on the snow-covered road.
The SUV clipped a 2012 Mini Cooper also traveling in the eastbound lanes, causing the Mini Cooper to spin out of control and end up in the median.
The Trailblazer then went into the westbound lanes of I-80, where it collided head-on with a Honda Odyssey minivan. That caused the SUV to roll and hit a westbound pickup truck.
Escobar and front-seat passenger Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, of Lincoln, were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. They were parents to the younger children, according to the Nebraska State Patrol spokesman.
The two teenagers were their niece and nephew. None of the people in the SUV appeared to have been wearing seat belts, the patrol spokesman said.
The six occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.