A worker at the McCain Foods frozen food plant in Grand Island has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the latest employee at a food production facility there to come down with COVID-19.

"We have been informed an employee at our Grand Island, NE plant tested positive for COVID-19," McCain Foods spokeswoman Tarah Arnold said in a statement. "As a result of this positive test, we are requiring employees who may have come in contact with this person to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and quarantine for the next 14 days. All employees will be paid during this quarantine."

The plant has been sanitized, and McCain Foods said it is trying to contain the spread of the virus "to protect the health and wellness of our employees, their families and communities."

The Grand Island area is one of the coronavirus hot spots in Nebraska.

The Central District Health Department, which covers Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties, counted 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday night. Because testing has been limited, officials have said many more could be sick. Most cases are clustered in Hall County, where Grand Island sits.

More than a dozen workers at a JBS USA beef plant in Grand Island, which employs roughly 3,600 people, have tested positive. The beef plant, like McCain Foods and other food processing or production facilities, is considered an essential service by the federal government and is still operating. 

"As an essential business, we are deeply grateful to our employees who are working tirelessly to ensure our communities are fed during these uncertain times," Arnold said.

A Case New Holland farm machinery manufacturing plant in Grand Island has shut down production as a precautionary move, though health officials said earlier this week that no employees there had COVID-19. The decision to reopen or stay closed will be reviewed on a week-by-week basis, the plant manager there said. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said there is currently no evidence of the coronavirus being transmitted by food or food packaging. 

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.

