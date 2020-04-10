Nebraska National Guard Airmen with the 155th Medical Group collect a COVID-19 sample to be sent for testing on Tuesday in Grand Island. The Airmen are part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) team that is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, facilities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control
2ND LT. NATASHA HILSGEN/U.S. AIR FORCE
A Nebraska National Guardsman collects a COVID-19 sample for testing on Tuesday in Grand Island.
2ND LT. NATASHA HILSGEN/U.S. AIR FORCE
The Case New Holland facility in Grand Island will close temporarily because of coronavirus concerns.
BARRETT STINSON/THE INDEPENDENT
The JBS Beef plant in Grand Island. Thirteen workers there have tested positive for the coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALS
A school sign in Grand Island reminds people to wash their hands.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park in Grand Island. Horse races are still being held despite the coronavirus pandemic.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Marcia Uden, second from left, has story time with her grandchildren, from left, Morganne Roberts, Kallen Roberts, Kallie Kolwalski, Jackson Roberts, and Makenzie Kolwalski on Monday in Grand Island.
A worker at the McCain Foods frozen food plant in Grand Island has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the latest employee at a food production facility there to come down with COVID-19.
"We have been informed an employee at our Grand Island, NE plant tested positive for COVID-19," McCain Foods spokeswoman Tarah Arnold said in a statement. "As a result of this positive test, we are requiring employees who may have come in contact with this person to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and quarantine for the next 14 days. All employees will be paid during this quarantine."
The plant has been sanitized, and McCain Foods said it is trying to contain the spread of the virus "to protect the health and wellness of our employees, their families and communities."
The Central District Health Department, which covers Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties, counted 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday night. Because testing has been limited, officials have said many more could be sick. Most cases are clustered in Hall County, where Grand Island sits.
More than a dozen workers at a JBS USA beef plant in Grand Island, which employs roughly 3,600 people, have tested positive. The beef plant, like McCain Foods and other food processing or production facilities, is considered an essential service by the federal government and is still operating.
"As an essential business, we are deeply grateful to our employees who are working tirelessly to ensure our communities are fed during these uncertain times," Arnold said.
A Case New Holland farm machinery manufacturing plant in Grand Island has shut down production as a precautionary move, though health officials said earlier this week that no employees there had COVID-19. The decision to reopen or stay closed will be reviewed on a week-by-week basis, the plant manager there said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said there is currently no evidence of the coronavirus being transmitted by food or food packaging.
Shirley Blessing, 82, holds up a sign she made with artwork her grandchildren sent her. Her family has to visit from outside the windows as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shirley Blessing, 82, talks to her family on the phone as they stand outside her room at Hillcrest Country Estates Cottages in Papillion on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A display features messages of thanks, superheroes, balloons and a stethoscope at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign says "NE Med Strong" is in the window of the Lauritzen Outpatient Center as Nebraska Medicine works to fight the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers set up surge tents Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center to deal with a possible surge of patients with the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pettit's Pastry has been successful in part because of the close proximity to downtown Omaha. With many businesses now with employees working from home, there is less demand for donuts.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pettit's Pastry has seen a decrease in customers like many businesses as measures to control the spread of coronavirus have limited sales.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cecilia Saavedra, 26, buys groceries for a family at Supermercado Nuestra Familia on Wednesday. She devotes hours to shopping and delivering groceries for the elderly, the ill, the immunocompromised.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
College of St Mary professor Kristin Haas, right, enjoys a virtual happy hour using Zoom at her Omaha home on Wednesday. Her daughter Kiera, 8, came in to use a computer.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Opie plays with a tennis ball as Mikala Hansen teaches her Millard West High School freshman biology class. Schools are adjusting to remote learning as coronavirus has forced closures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West High School's Mikala Hansen teaches her freshman biology class through Zoom from her Omaha home on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Pridell, school liaison officer for Offutt Air Force Base, holds signs for the teachers.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandi Udell, and her children, from left, Jazzlen 4; Kolten, 5; and Kaiden, 9; wave to teachers from LeMay Elementary School on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giant letters spell out some encouragement for Omahans during this time of pandemic. The sign is along 13th Street just north of U Street.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giant letters spell "hope" in a yard in 13th Street just north of U Street on Thursday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks past an empty barber shop near P street on Thursday in Lincoln. Captain's Chair closed down in compliance with the new restrictions.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Curbside pickup locations appeared around downtown Lincoln to assist in social distancing on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A woman wearing a mask carries belongings out of Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A child's drawing is taped to a window at Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Healthcare workers bump elbows before conducting drive-thru testing at Bryan LifePointe Campus on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A man sits alone in a cafeteria area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. Air travel is down as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A legislative page places a piece of paper page outlining Gov. Pete Ricketts key points for emergency funding on a desk at the State Capitol on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. Mark Kolterman, right, greets Sen. Tony Vargas with an elbow touch Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rows of pews sit empty at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church conducted services via online streaming.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An employee prepares a sake bomb kit for a takeout order at Butterfish in midtown Omaha. Restaurants can also deliver alcohol with meals, with rules similar to curbside pickup.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Tabitha employee waves to a group of volunteers outside as they cheer with supporting messages during a shift change on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katarina Gleisberg does mindfulness exercise at Memorial Park in the rain on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
