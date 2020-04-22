DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A Sioux City woman whose common-law husband died of COVID-19 after working at Tyson Fresh Meats’ Dakota City plant said she thinks the company didn't react quickly enough to the coronavirus outbreak.
Raymundo Corral, 64, a front-line worker at the beef plant, died Saturday at his Sioux City, Iowa, home, Anna Bell told the Sioux City Journal on Tuesday. Bell said a medical examiner told her Tuesday that Corral had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We’re deeply saddened by the loss of a team member from our Dakota City plant, and are keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers," Tyson said in a statement Tuesday night.
Local health officials on Tuesday announced Woodbury County's first death from the virus, but did not identify the person, other than to say it was a male between ages 61 and 80.
Bell said Corral started feeling ill about two weeks ago, but he continued to report to work at the sprawling plant, which employs about 4,300. Despite reporting symptoms of the virus, he was not given access to a test, she said.
In late February or early March, Bell said, Tyson gave employees a letter to show to law enforcement if they were stopped on their way to or from work to prove they were classified as essential employees.
Although workers at the plant eventually received daily wellness checks, including daily temperature screenings and masks and other protective equipment, Bell said the company should have made workplace modifications sooner. The temperature checks, she said, started in late March or early April.
Bell, 57, also contracted the virus and was hospitalized Saturday at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City shortly after Corral was pronounced dead. She was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Their daughter, Sarah Corral, 20, also of Sioux City, remains hospitalized at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's in Sioux City. Sarah Corral had been placed on a ventilator but is now breathing on her own. She also tested positive for COVID-19.
Each member of the family had underlying medical conditions, which health experts say increases the risk of contracting COVID-19. Ray Corral had high blood pressure and was diabetic. Bell is a cancer survivor who also suffers from an irregular heartbeat and high blood pressure. Their daughter has diabetes.
“We both had underlying conditions. We were both older. I knew that we were sitting ducks,” she said.
The first COVID-19-related death in metro Sioux City comes amid a major surge in positive cases. In Dakota County, home to the Tyson plant, health officials authorities reported 27 new cases Tuesday, raising the total to 96. Ten days ago, the northeast Nebraska county of about 20,000 people had zero cases.
Across the Missouri River in Iowa, Woodbury County reported 18 and 34 new positive tests in the last two days, respectively, raising its total to 93.
Local health officials in both counties repeatedly have refused to say whether the recent escalation is linked in any way to the Tyson plant, which is easily the metro's largest employer. Across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, several meatpacking plants have emerged as hot spots for the virus.
As of Friday, 23 workers at the Dakota City plant had tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official familiar with the situation who spoke to the Sioux City Journal on the condition of anonymity. Tyson has acknowledged that some workers have tested positive but has repeatedly refused to disclose a number.
Monday, Tyson Fresh Meats group president Steve Stouffer denied the flagship beef plant was a main source of exposure.
"People are led to believe our plant is a vector of community spread, but that is not the case," Stouffer said in the interview. "There is no way of knowing where our community members are getting this."
Bell said the only place her family could have been exposed to the virus was through her husband’s workplace.
“I am not buying the company line that they weren’t a hot spot," Bell said. "They were offering a bonus of $500 if you didn’t miss a shift. People wanted that $500."
In late March, Tyson announced about $60 million in bonuses to 116,000 front-line workers and truckers as a "thank you" for their efforts during the pandemic. Eligible workers will receive a $500 bonus, payable during the first week of July.
Bell said her husband hadn't missed a day of work until early last week.
“He did take this last Monday (April 13) off because he hadn’t been feeling well since that Sunday. He was kind of on the perky side. I wouldn’t have thought it was COVID-19. We went and paid a few bills and then he went to work Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. He came home Friday about 10:30 a.m. He usually doesn’t get home until around 3:30 or 4 p.m. I heard him come in and I knew something was wrong,” Bell said.
Corral was required to see a nurse at the plant before leaving Friday, Bell said. He had a fever, but it was within the acceptable range for him to be at work, she said.
“When he got home, he was shaking, coughing a lot. His hands were shaking a lot when he tried to eat something,” she said.
Corral went to sleep. She called a COVID-19 hotline, where she was advised to call a doctor. But she decided to wait.
“I didn’t realize he was that bad,” she said.
He slept most of the day Friday in between doses of Tylenol.
Corral woke up Saturday morning seeming to be OK.
“He was hungry and I made him some food. He snores, so it was hard to tell if he was having trouble breathing or just snoring. It was a little after 2 p.m. and it was time for me to give him his acetaminophen.”
Corral begged off, saying he would take it later.
Bell went into the other room and laid down for a nap.
About 6:30 p.m., she woke up and went to check on Corral.
“He was on his back and there was foam on his lips,” she said. “I went over and he was cold and he was unresponsive. I called 911.”
The EMTs arrived a short time later.
“There was nothing they could do,” Bell said.
“I started to go into shock, and they took me into the ER and I was tested and I got the (COVID-19) results that same night.”
Bell said one of Corral's coworkers called him Friday after he went home sick reporting that 25 Tyson plant employees had left their shift early that day.
She has spoken with officials at the Dakota City plant since Corral’s death. The family was referred to the company chaplain and was told to let officials know if they could help in any way.
In early April, Tyson announced it had started taking temperatures of workers at all locations before they entered company facilities. At some locations, including Dakota City, infrared temperature scanners were deployed.
Tyson said it also had stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing of the facilities, especially in employee break rooms, locker rooms and other areas, to protect workers.
Following federal and state guidelines, Tyson also said it was implementing additional ways to promote more social distancing at the plants. The strategies include erecting dividers between work stations and increasing the space between workers on the production floor.
Tyson also called on federal officials to deliver more personal protective equipment for its workers.
Bell said her husband dismissed her warnings about the need for social distancing at work, saying it was nearly impossible to practice in a crowded locker room when one shift was ending and another was beginning.
"I am never going to find as wonderful a man as my husband was,'' Bell said.
A woman takes a photo of the bright but empty stadium at Papillion-La Vista South. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Ella Pelletier and Matt Jones, both Papillion-La Vista South seniors, watch as the school’s stadium is lit up as part of the “Be the Light” campaign on Wednesday. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Fireworks erupt during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
People watch fireworks during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
