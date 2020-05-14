Dodge County authorities were investigating after a woman's body was discovered Thursday near the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.  

Lt. Ed Watts of the Fremont Police Department said detectives were called to assist Dodge County sheriff's deputies after the body was found near West Military Avenue between Business Park Drive and County Road 19. Authorities are working to identify the person and the manner of death, he said. 

The Douglas County Crime Lab was called in to help with the investigation, Watts said.

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass said an autopsy will be conducted in Douglas County on Friday. 

Anyone with information about the matter is urged to call Fremont Crime Stoppers at 402-727-4002. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

