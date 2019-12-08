SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Scottsbluff woman who was injured along with her 6-year-old son last month in a crash in western Nebraska has died, authorities said.

Holly Heath, 28, died Thursday at Regional West Medical Center, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported. Her family said she had been on life support and that her organs were donated to help others.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the crash happened Nov. 20, when Heath pulled out onto Highway 26 from a county road and into the path of another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle also was injured.

Heath is survived by three children.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription