SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Scottsbluff woman who was injured along with her 6-year-old son last month in a crash in western Nebraska has died, authorities said.
Holly Heath, 28, died Thursday at Regional West Medical Center, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported. Her family said she had been on life support and that her organs were donated to help others.
The Nebraska State Patrol said the crash happened Nov. 20, when Heath pulled out onto Highway 26 from a county road and into the path of another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle also was injured.
Heath is survived by three children.
