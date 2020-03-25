An Iowa woman missing since November has been identified as the person whose body was found Sunday in a park in southwest Lincoln.

An autopsy conducted Monday confirmed that the woman is Justine Miller, 36, of Storm Lake. The preliminary autopsy report did not find any indications of foul play, Lincoln police said Wednesday.

A definitive cause of death is pending final autopsy results.

Miller was reported missing to Lincoln police in November after she was seen leaving the area of 16th and South Streets. 

Officers were called to Wilderness Park about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a body found in a wooded area near Pioneers Boulevard and South Eighth Street. The body was discovered by a couple walking their dog. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.  

