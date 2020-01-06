A woman died Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about four miles west of Grand Island.
Deputies were called to the scene of a collision between a semitrailer truck and a passenger vehicle, according to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page.
