A woman died Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about four miles west of Grand Island. 

Deputies were called to the scene of a collision between a semitrailer truck and a passenger vehicle, according to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page. 

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription