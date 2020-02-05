LINCOLN — State lawmakers and the state’s prison director sparred Wednesday over how to solve overcrowding that new projections show will only continue to mount in the decade ahead.
A draft consultant report recently delivered to the Nebraska Department of Corrections projects that the state’s prison system, currently more than 2,000 inmates above its design capacity, could be approaching 3,300 inmates over capacity by 2030. That’s despite hundreds of new beds expected over the next three years.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha said the latest projections support his proposal to build a new 300-bed work-release facility in Omaha. He touted the community corrections facility as a way to ease overcrowding while helping prepare more inmates for life beyond prison.
But the proposed facility was opposed by Corrections Director Scott Frakes. He maintained that despite the mounting overcrowding, there aren’t enough low-risk inmates eligible for that level of custody.
He warned that putting inmates into community custody beds before they are ready “has the potential for disastrous outcomes.”
“Building community corrections beds that we can’t safely fill will not help anyone,” Frakes told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.
He asked senators to wait until this fall, when he will make a new two-year budget proposal to lawmakers. He said he would be basing that plan on the new projections.
That response elicited frustration from State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the committee. He noted that Frakes, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ appointee to lead the agency, has had five years to solve overcrowding levels that are already among the worst in the nation.
“We need to get it solved,” Stinner said.
“Now we have the numbers in hand,” Frakes replied.
The hearing over Lathrop’s proposal to build a $50 million to $60 million work-release facility was at times a contentious one, reflecting long-building frustration over the state’s persistently overcrowded prison system.
Nebraska’s prisons are currently the second-most overcrowded in the nation at nearly 160% of capacity. The state trails only Alabama, which is under federal court order to address its overcrowding.
Nebraska currently faces its own federal civil rights lawsuit alleging that overcrowding has created dangerous conditions for prisoners and prison staff.
To address the issue, the Legislature in 2015 passed sentencing reforms intended to reduce prisoner numbers. In addition, in the last five years the state has devoted some $151 million to new prison expansion projects. That includes a 384-bed unit for the state’s worst-behaving inmates approved last year.
But the latest population projections in the draft report from the JFA Institute suggest that without more change, things will only get worse.
The inmate population, currently at more than 5,500, is projected to exceed 7,300 by 2030. Even with the new prison beds already under construction, that would leave the system more than 3,300 prisoners over design capacity — about 180% of capacity.
“We are growing at an alarming rate,” Lathrop said in presenting his proposal. “We can’t continue to do nothing.”
Doug Koebernick, the inspector general of the state prison system, backed Lathrop’s bill.
He said the current overcrowding levels are dangerous for both inmates and staff. He also said providing more work-release beds is safer for Nebraska communities, helping prisoners transition back to society and improving their chances of success.
“We’re kind of treading water,” he said of efforts to reduce overcrowding.
The plan was also supported by the Omaha police union and the state association of county attorneys. Deputy Douglas County Attorney Jeff Lux noted a new work-release facility could also help the state address its growing shortage of workers.
“There’s an opportunity here that should be explored,” he said.
But Frakes noted the state’s biggest prison crunch is among the most high-risk, dangerous inmates. While the department tries to house inmates in the least restrictive manner possible, it can compromise safety “to shove people into less restrictive beds.”
Some senators challenged Frakes’ assertion that there were not 300 inmates who could be safely housed in a new work-release facility. But Frakes maintained that was the case.
Stinner told Frakes the latest projections suggest the state is facing “major league expenses we are going to have to plan for.”
“Yes, we need to build beds,” Frakes replied. “Just not community corrections beds.”
The new facility was also opposed by Danielle Conrad of the ACLU of Nebraska, which filed the current lawsuit against the state prison system.
She said the only true way to solve the overcrowding problem is to enact criminal justice reforms, creating more alternatives to locking nonviolent offenders in prison.
“You simply cannot build your way out of this problem, from a fiscal perspective or a moral perspective,” she said. “Do we have the political will to try another way?”

It doesn't matter how many prison beds we build. Republicans will fill them with pledges to "get tough on crime". Republicans haven't met a social, or health problem that they can't make into a crime.
