A 72-year-old woman died Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Mary L. Niedermeier of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jason Smith. The crash occurred about four miles west of Grand Island.
Deputies were called to the scene of a collision between a semitrailer truck and a car, Smith said. Niedermeier was a passenger in the car.
