Warren Murrell

Warren Murrell won a $54,000 prize in Friday's Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 game.

 NEBRASKA LOTTERY

Warren Murrell of Lincoln can’t always beat his brother, Mark, at everything.

But when it comes to playing the Nebraska Lottery, Warren Murrell is now the undisputed champ.

An occasional player, last week he bought a Pick 5 ticket for the Friday drawing at a Casey’s General store on North 70th Street. And when the numbers were picked, Murrell had beaten odds of 1 in 501,942 and matched all five: 4, 6, 16, 35 and 38.

That won him a prize of $54,000. Lottery records show Mark Murrell, who Warren said is a regular lottery player, won a $22,000 jackpot in 2010.

“Mine was bigger though,” he said, holding up his check. “Winner, winner, chicken dinner!”

Murrell said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his RV. He’ll still have enough money left over to build a “man shed” in the backyard of his new house in Lincoln.

Murrell isn’t the only big winner recently. Michelle Hazen of Blair won $80,000 playing the Crazy 8s scratch-off game. And a 63-year-old man from Ashland — who requested anonymity — turned in a ticket worth $150,000 from a Powerball drawing last week. He matched four of five white numbers plus the red Powerball number in the Wednesday game.

