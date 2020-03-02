Keystone Pipeline

While TC Energy has yet to make a “final investment decision,” the company says it’s planning for construction of its Keystone XL pipeline to begin this year.

WASHINGTON — The Keystone XL pipeline has faced bureaucratic hurdles, court challenges and the determined opposition of environmental groups.

But the biggest challenge to the project at this point could come from basic economics.

Weak oil demand and cheap alternative sources mean pipeline developer TC Energy should consider putting construction plans on pause — perhaps forever, said Charles Mason, chair in petroleum and natural gas economics at the University of Wyoming.

“I don’t know if it’s dead,” Mason said of the pipeline. “It’s absolutely on life support.”

The Keystone XL would transport up to 830,000 barrels a day from the oil sands of western Canada to a terminal in Steele City, Nebraska. It would ultimately supply oil refineries on the Gulf Coast.

TC Energy has pushed back on skeptics who suggest that the pipeline is obsolete. While it has yet to make a “final investment decision,” the company says it is planning for construction to start this year.

“We are committed to moving this project forward and resolving any outstanding issues, because the need for this project and the benefits it will bring to the U.S. remain as true today as they were when we started on Keystone XL 10 years ago,” TC Energy spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said.

The project has solid support among shippers, Tysver said, and the company has secured long-term contracts. She highlighted pro-pipeline developments in court and the permitting process that she said put the company in position to begin pre-construction activities. Those include mowing parts of the right of way through Nebraska this month.

Keystone XL has long been a target for environmental groups worried about its potential for oil spills and impact on global climate change, while pipeline champions have touted it as a way to create jobs and foster North American energy independence.

President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail to back the pipeline after it was rejected by the Obama administration. Many GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill have promoted it over the years.

The project receives a lot less discussion in the marbled halls of Congress these days, although Republican support for it remains strong.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said the United States is going to be using carbon-based fuels for a long time to come and pipelines like the Keystone XL make sense.

“I think this is a very efficient way to deliver that product to the places where it’s got to be without having to use rail lines to do it,” Rounds said.

Pipeline opponents said they don’t expect that TC Energy will ever actually pronounce the project dead, in part because that would undermine its ability to bring a case against the United States under the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Nebraskans never wanted a foreign corporation to use eminent domain to take land from American farmers and ranchers,” said Jane Kleeb, founder of the anti-pipeline group Bold Nebraska. “We never wanted to see our water at risk so a foreign pipeline could get their product to the export market. And we will never give up fighting the Keystone XL pipeline because we have everything to lose and they have everything to gain.”

Major pipelines require a huge upfront investment that is based on a future stream of supply and the revenue that comes with it.

Those contemplating new oil sands projects face similar arithmetic. Spending more than $60 to extract a barrel of oil that’s worth less than $50 is a tough way to make money, after all.

The uncertain future of oil sands development was illustrated when Teck Resources recently announced that it is abandoning a major project.

“The Canadian oil sands aren’t the only game in town, and I think their time has sort of come and gone,” Mason said. “It’s a remote deposit that’s hard to get to market in a world in which there are increasingly more attractive and more accessible sources of supply. The economics just don’t really stack up for the oil sands right now.”

Others aren’t so pessimistic about the pipeline’s prospects, however. Andrew Leach is an associate professor at the University of Alberta School of Business and an expert who writes about oil sands.

High cost figures for oil sands production are often based on major new projects starting from scratch, Leach said.

“The ongoing cost from facilities that have already got that initial capital in place is much, much lower than those numbers that people cite,” he said.

Teck’s cancellation made a lot of headlines, he said, but the nature of that project was a bet on major increases in oil prices. It’s not the kind of project Keystone XL would rely upon.

“There’s three or four projects that in and of themselves would be enough to fill that pipeline that are still there on the books with all their approvals in place,” Leach said. “There is still expectation of continued, but slower, growth in the oil sands that would be sufficient to supply that pipeline.”

There’s also a chicken-and-egg dynamic. The pace of oil sands production certainly helps determine the viability of the pipeline — but the pipeline helps make those projects viable by providing a cheaper transportation mechanism than others such as rail shipping.

TC Energy will have a tough decision to make, Leach said, but could certainly decide to move forward.

“They’ve got sufficient contracts in place that would let them build this project,” Leach said. “There’s nobody forecasting a decrease in oil sands production. They’re just forecasting smaller increases.”

For his part, Mason said TC Energy might want to avoid publicly shutting the door on the project so it has options in the event oil prices make a surprise resurgence.

“Who knows?” Mason said. “Maybe they know something that we don’t know.”

