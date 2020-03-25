Simmons Safari Park in Ashland will open for the season this Friday but will be limited to drive-thru only.

The restriction is because of the current COVID-19 crisis and will be in effect through April 30. Several areas will not be accessible by guests on foot, including the hiking trails and visitor center.

The park’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

As a thank-you to all zoo members, Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium memberships will be honored for admittance to the park through April 30. And to thank the community for its support, prices are being lowered for nonmembers through April 30.

Pricing during this time: $6 for adults (12 and over), $4 for children (3 to 11), $5 for seniors (65 and over) and free for children 2 and under.

Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Prices will increase May 1.

