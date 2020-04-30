We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — How did a question about hydroxychloroquine — a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump as a possible COVID-19 treatment — find its way onto the TestNebraska assessment?

Was it because the CEO of Nomi Health, the lead contractor in the testing effort, is on the board of directors of a company that produces the drug?

A spokeswoman for Nomi Health confirmed that CEO Mark Newman is on the board of Meds in Motion, a Draper, Utah, pharmacy.

But she said the questions on the Nebraska assessment were developed by “expert epidemiologists and by the State of Utah, and not by Nomi Health or its team.”

Jenny Olson of Nomi said that at the time the Utah assessment was being developed, the State of Utah was conducting active clinical trials on hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment.

Since then, the drug has been shown to be ineffective, and the question about hydroxychloroquine has been removed from the Utah assessment. Olson said states have the final OK on what questions to include in their assessments.