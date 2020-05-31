We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska takes its next steps to reopen Monday even as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In many ways, people, health officials and businesses are still trying to understand exactly how bad the pandemic is right now, almost three months since it hit.

As the economic wreckage continues, Gov. Pete Ricketts has decided to open the closed sectors of Nebraska’s economy in phases.

A few moves to reopen — elective surgeries and the go-ahead for group church services — have already taken effect statewide. In the vast majority of the state, May also represented Phase 1 in the reopening of businesses.

June 1 will usher in Phase 2 in 89 counties, and the remaining four counties will step up to the first phase of business reopening.

The details of the changes are many, and differ across the various businesses, events and public places affected.

Here are some questions and answers to use as a guide:

Q: What is happening on Monday?

A: New directed health measures issued by Ricketts will take effect, regulating which places can operate and how open they can be.

In May, 89 counties took the first step reopening restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and massage studios. Statewide in May, churches could hold group services again, dentist offices could reopen, and elective surgeries could restart.

Now, Ricketts will allow the reopening of bars, a range of different events and gathering spots, and certain low- and intermediate-contact sports. The bar and event changes apply in 89 counties, which include Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties. The sports restart applies statewide.

Plus, Dakota, Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties can take that first step on restaurants, gyms, salons and parlors.

Q: What should I expect?

A: This is not a return to business as usual. The reopening is specifically designed to be phased in. The businesses affected can reopen, but have specific restrictions meant to limit the number of customers or crowd size. Social distancing will be in order. Masks, if not required, are often encouraged.

Q: What is the status of the pandemic?

A: It is continuing, and the health threat remains. Two major centers for the outbreak — meatpacking plants and senior living centers — are still grappling with the virus.

For the general public, the community spread of the virus is continuing. It’s possible Nebraska has passed its peak of cases. Still, last week the State of Nebraska reported 357 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, another 285 on Thursday, then 393 on Friday.

In Omaha, it’s tough to get a read on cases as testing increases. But one trend is clear: Hospitalizations in the Omaha area from COVID-19 are rising.

Q: Why are we doing this now?

A: Ricketts wants to get Nebraska’s economy going again. He consistently offers an analogy to severely limiting the highway speed limit. If the speed limit is 5 mph, highways will have a lot fewer fatalities than at a normal highway speed. If the pandemic economy’s speed was 5 mph, Ricketts is asking: How much faster can we safely go?

Plus, Ricketts says Nebraska hospitals have the capacity to handle more COVID-19 cases. The reopening in May served as Nebraska’s first test, although it’s entirely possible we don’t know the initial impact of reopening. Once people are exposed to the virus, it can take weeks for a case to result in a positive COVID test or even a hospitalization.

Q: What about bars — how will they work?

A: Bars can reopen, but one big restriction is that patrons must be seated. That’s unless people are ordering or using the restroom. The bars also must restrict their crowds: no more than 50% of their rated occupancy, 6 feet of separation between seated parties, no more than six people in a seated party and 6 feet of separation between performers and patrons. Patrons can’t eat food at bar seating. Also, no pool, darts or arcade games are allowed.

Q: What about events and gatherings?

A: The Governor’s Office will lift some of the restrictions on this broad list of gatherings: Indoor and outdoor arenas, indoor and outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools and “any other confined indoor or outdoor space.”

Q: What are the limitations there?

A: As far as gathering size, pick the greater number: 25 people, excluding staff, or 25% of the location’s rated occupancy. But no more than 3,000 people are allowed.

Plus, individual groups can’t have more than six people, and those groups must be 6 six feet apart.

Q: Are concerts OK?

A: Possibly. If less than 3,000 people. One other important requirement will apply to concert and event venues. Any indoor or outdoor location or venue that holds 500 or more people must submit their reopening plan for approval to their local health department. In Douglas County, that applies to places that hold 1,000 or more people.

That shows this is no return to ordinary business.

Q: Are movies OK?

A: Yes, within those restrictions.

Q: What about Henry Doorly Zoo?

A: The zoo is reopening Monday with a heavily modified experience for visitors. All indoor exhibits will be closed, and visitation will be limited to 3,000 people, per restrictions. People will be required to sign up in advance for a time slot at OmahaZoo.com/Hours-and-Admission.

Visitors will be limited to a one-way walk through the zoo. Paw prints have been added in high-traffic areas to assist with 6-foot social distancing, while directional signage and barriers mark the 1.8-mile walking path.

People will enter at the main gate, exit at the north gate.

Q: What about sports?

A: Ricketts is allowing sports based on its level of contact, as outlined by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis and golf can begin practices June 1, and competitions can begin June 18. Rodeo events can begin June 1.

But basketball, football, soccer and wrestling are considered contact sports and remain prohibited.

Q: What about weddings and funerals?

A: These rules are slightly different. Up to 25 people, or up to 50% of the capacity of a room, whichever is greater (excluding staff), can attend.

Groups inside those venues would be limited to six people, with 6 feet between groups.

Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.

No dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables are permitted.

Q: What places can expand on their initial reopening?

A: Gyms and fitness centers. Salons and barbershops. Tattoo parlors and massage studios. They can step up to gatherings of 25 people, not counting staff, or 50% of their rated occupancy, whichever is greater.

Gyms must ensure 6 feet of separation between all patrons, and the other types of businesses must keep chairs and stations at least 6 feet apart. The various salons workers and patrons must wear a mask, although people getting a facial can take off the mask.

Q: What about Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota Counties?

A: They will open to the level where the other counties are now, including the initial reopening of restaurants and salons.

Q: What is Iowa's reopening status?

A: Starting Monday, casinos, outdoor amphitheaters, amusement parks, bowling alleys, arcades, racetracks, skating rinks and outdoor playgrounds can reopen. Iowa's ban on social, community and recreational gatherings larger than 10 people will expire the same day.

Events such as parades, festivals and conventions can resume if public health measures are implemented, including requiring participants to practice social distancing. Practices and competitions for youth sports such as baseball and softball will also be permitted.

Iowa allowed bars to reopen last week.

Q. What about parking at city meters?

A: People must start to pay the meters again in the City of Omaha, effective Monday.

People haven’t needed to plug the meters since the end of March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

