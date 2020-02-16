Westbound Interstate 80 was closed at Sidney in the Nebraska Panhandle on Sunday evening because of a winter storm across the border in Wyoming.
The Nebraska State Patrol and the State Department of Transportation advised travelers that closures would likely extend farther east as accommodations filled up at interchanges.
It's not known how long the Interstate will be closed. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of eastern Wyoming through Monday afternoon.
