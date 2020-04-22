We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two nurses and a doctor caring for coronavirus patients at the sole hospital in hard-hit Grand Island say it’s been some of the most challenging and rewarding work of their lives.

Every day is unpredictable in the 16-bed intensive care unit at CHI Health St. Francis, said critical care nurse Katie Kingsley, wearing dark blue scrubs and a surgical mask she peeled off to talk at a press conference Wednesday highlighting the hospital’s front-line workers.

“We’re seeing the sickest of the sick,” she said, and not just patients over 65 or those with underlying health problems. “It’s taking people down and it takes them down quickly. They can go from not requiring any oxygen to requiring a ventilator in just an hour.”

St. Francis is currently treating roughly 30 coronavirus patients.

Thirteen patients are currently hooked up to ventilators and constantly beeping IV pumps and monitors in isolation rooms. No visitors are allowed at St. Francis, and while nurses hold iPads up to video chat with patients’ families, little prepares those relatives for the startling and emotional sight of seeing their loved one sedated and on breathing support.

“I can’t imagine what the families are going through,” Kingsley said. “It truly does take a toll on myself and the rest of the nursing staff, just seeing those patients so sick and families not able to be there.”

CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska were caring for 87 COVID-19 patients Wednesday. Sixty-five of those patients are in Lincoln, Grand Island or Kearney hospitals, compared to 22 in the Omaha metro area, showing the impact of coronavirus clusters on smaller communities and central Nebraska.

Hall County, where Grand Island is located, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state — 602 as of Wednesday, including 15 deaths. That’s nearly double the 325 cases reported in Douglas County.

Because elective surgeries and other procedures have been canceled, said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, hospitals still have empty beds and an adequate supply of ventilators and personal protective equipment — the masks, gloves, plastic shields and gowns that nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other staff are wearing to safeguard themselves from the contagious virus.

St. Francis has been transferring some patients to Omaha to keep the local ICU from filling up, but the dedicated staff there wants to care for Grand Island patients in Grand Island as much as possible, said the hospital’s president, Edward Hannon. Nurses, who typically work three, 12-hour shifts a week, are often being asked to pick up overtime shifts, and all of the hospital’s 1,000 workers, from housekeepers to doctors, are pitching in.

Emergency room nurse Jordan Tjaden said staffers are showering before they go home so that “we’re not taking it (the virus) to our cars, taking it home to those we care about.”

“I personally have not seen my family, my friends,” she said. “I’m not so much necessarily worried about myself, I’m worried about those I care about.”

Dr. Nikhil Jagan is a pulmonology and critical care physician who works in the ICU. This is nothing like a typical flu season, he said — more patients are becoming increasingly ill at the same time, not spread out over the course of several months.

Jagan said doctors have been rotating patients and having them lie on their stomach for one to two hours at a time — as long as they can stand before it becomes too uncomfortable — to take pressure off their lungs.

“I have felt anecdotally that this has helped with increasing oxygen levels as well as preventing the need for ventilators,” he said.

Because the virus is so new and there are no specific drugs to treat it, care recommendations are evolving, Jagan said.

“We need good, randomized studies, which are underway,” he said. “There’s no real strong data or evidence behind any of the treatments. I’m kind of taking it on a day-to-day basis.”