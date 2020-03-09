Interstate 29 in Iowa and bridges in Nebraska and Iowa were closed multiple times from mid-March until early October. Nebraska City, a town of 7,100, was cut off from I-29 and neighboring communities in Iowa for a total of 124 days after Iowa Highway 2 flooded shut.
“It was pretty rough last year,” Mauk said. “We’re crossing our fingers for this year.”
That pounding that Mauk is hearing?
It’s a $34 million investment in reducing the likelihood that Highway 2 floods shut. The Iowa Department of Transportation is building a set of bridges over a low spot in the Missouri River flood plain. Road work being done elsewhere in the Missouri River Valley is elevating flood-prone sections of I-29 and reinforcing the shoulders of Interstate 680.
Despite these improvements, the system remains vulnerable:
Some levees remain fractured, some haven’t been restored to their full height and even those that are fully rebuilt remain weak and vulnerable to erosion until a thick grass covering takes hold.
Some highways in the flood plain still have low spots. Highway 2 on the Iowa side and U.S. 34 on the Nebraska side are among those with low spots vulnerable to ponding water.
“We’re aware there may be problems, and we’re monitoring everything,” Scott Suhr, transportation planner for District 4, said of concerns on the Iowa side. “At this time, there’s not a risk. We hope it stays that way.”
Last year was the second time in 10 years that historic flooding in the Missouri River Valley shut down Interstate 29 as well as travel between Nebraska and Iowa across the Missouri River. The previous year was 2011.
In 2011, the Iowa Department of Roads rebuilt I-29 and I-680 back to normal, but after 2019, the department decided to shore up the weakest links, Suhr said.
“We thought the flood would never happen again,” Suhr said of 2011. “Until obviously, 2019 happened.”
Austin Yates, the District 4 traffic operations engineer in Council Bluffs, provided the following update on the roads system in Iowa:
I-29 near Honey Creek exit
Damaged levees allowed floodwater to pool in a low spot in this area. The highway was shut down four times from March 14 to Oct. 7, for a total of 100 days, Yates said. To eliminate the low spot, the Iowa Transportation Department elevated about a mile of northbound I-29 an average of 14 inches, he said.
The southbound lanes weren’t elevated, he said. If the area floods, the agency plans to close the southbound lanes and route traffic head-to-head on northbound I-29.
I-680
The Interstate runs across the Missouri River Valley, so it is directly in the path of strong currents during flooding. After the March 2019 flood, the Department of Transportation decided to armor the sides of the Interstate to reduce the threat of erosion.
I-680 was closed three times last year for a total of 38 days from March 14 to Sept. 27. The Department of Transportation began placing Flexamat, concrete matting, on the shoulders of I-680 after the first round of flooding but had to stop when the river rose again.
Flexamat is used in coastal areas, and it proved itself on I-680 in the subsequent rounds of flooding, Yates said. I-680 was able to reopen in 2019 without the complete reconstruction required in 2011. Flexamat has also been placed along the interchange of I-680 and I-29.
I-680 also has several culverts that will allow floodwater to pass on downstream.
I-29 in north Council Bluffs
About 1,000 feet of I-29 in north Council Bluffs, between the 25th and 16th Street exits, has been vulnerable to flooding. It was covered with water for only a few days last year, but that was enough to cause problems in Council Bluffs because Interstate traffic was routed through a residential neighborhood.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were raised, in some areas as much as 28 inches, Yates said. If a closure is necessary this year, this improvement allows the department to route traffic onto 16th Street, an arterial road that can better accommodate heavy traffic.
Highway 34
The most vulnerable area on this highway that crosses the Missouri River is a low spot on the Nebraska side. The Nebraska Department of Transportation isn’t expecting Highway 34 to flood, said Jeni Campana, a spokeswoman. “But it’s an area we’re watching.”
Highway 2 bridges
Because of an unusual design, going into 2019, the levee protecting an elevated Highway 2 roadbed on the Iowa side jutted into the Missouri River Valley in a horseshoe fashion. This created a pinch point, or narrowing of the river valley, and was blamed for worsening flooding by backing up water from Highway 2 upstream to the Platte River.
The roadbed has been removed and is being replaced by bridges across the flood plain. (With the roadbed gone, the levee could be straightened, which eliminated the horseshoe pinch point). As a result, floodwater will be able to flow downstream under the bridge instead of backing up behind an obstruction. Traffic is already moving on the eastbound bridge. The westbound bridge is expected to open in June.
Southwest Iowa interchanges
Three interchanges are still closed in southwest Iowa: the Bartlett, McPaul/Thurman and Percival exits. Those closures are due to heavy damage to county roads, not problems with I-29, Yates said. The traveling public is not as affected by these closures as are the communities along the Interstate. That’s because gas stations and restaurants weren’t right at the interchanges before the flood.
The state will reopen the interchanges when the county roads are repaired. Until then, exiting traffic would have nowhere to go, so the ramps are being kept closed.
People watch from the Huron Street bridge as water from Willow Creek flows just under bridge in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
Adam Jensen races to load his Lincoln Navigator outside his home near Mayne and Condron Streets in Valley, Nebraska. With three kids and a dog they plan to head to a hotel in Iowa. Valley residents were ordered to evacuate because of flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019.
At sunrise, Norfolk City Engineer Steven Rames inspects the levy next to the Northeast Community College on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Rames said the levy was stable and that the water had dropped 8 to 9 feet.
Anthony Thomson, left, and Melody Walton make their way out of the flooded blocks near 1st and M Streets after a visit to Melody's house where they loaded up supplies in Fremont, Nebraska on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Bonnie Warner, Barb Pierce, Katie Cameron and Amanda Pierce cheer for a convoy of Hy-Vee trucks escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
Hy-Vee staff rush to offload a convoy of trucks that were escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National Guard Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Fremont, Neb. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
People gather in downtown Hamburg, Iowa to watch the floodwaters creep closer to a barrier built on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The levee protecting the town from the floodwaters of the Missouri River broke, flooding the town.
Amelia Fritz, left, hugs her daughter Heather Rockwell in Glenwood, Iowa on Monday, March 18, 2019. They were evacuated from Pacific Junction, Iowa after floodwaters hit the town. They are part of 15 relatives all staying in the same house or in a camper in the front driveway.
Shawn Shonerd, left, and his partner Andrew Bauer, who live in Bellwood Lakes are surrounded by large chunks of ice Monday March 18, 2019 after the historic flooding along the Platte River days prior in Bellwood, Nebraska.
People watch from the Huron Street bridge as water from Willow Creek flows just under bridge in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
The junction of Highway 275 and Highway 91 is flooded on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 just north of Scribner, Nebraska.
Cody Stump walks through a flooded street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
High water rolls through a street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near a trailer park on March 13.
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near an old bank building on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Standing water from melting snow and rain reflects the evening sky as a truck travels north on Highway 275 near Fremont, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska om Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Keith Bell surveys the water levels as floodwaters continue to rise near Salt Creek in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Sean Hanger, of Ashland and his son Aiden, navigate the floodwaters which continue to rise near Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Floodwaters continue to rise as mailboxes are consumed near Furnas Street and N. 15th Street in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Residents are rescued from a flooded area near Missouri Valley, Iowa on Thursday March 14, 2019.
Jenna Muntz stands behind a row of sandbags as she takes a photo of the rising floodwaters in Cedar Creek, Nebraska on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
A semitrailer truck that tried crossing Bell Creek in Arlington, Nebraska, was swept off the road by fast moving floodwaters.
Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
Blake Japp pulls his remote control truck out of the water while playing in the shallow floodwaters of Bell Creek on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Arlington, Nebraska.
Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on March 14.
People navigate over giant chunks of ice that were thrown by floodwaters near River Resort in Yutan, Neb Thursday March 14, 2019.
A flooded home near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Two corn cobs float in floodwaters near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
A Blackhawk helicopter hovers over Waterloo on Friday March 15, 2019.
A cow makes his way through floodwaters near Columbus, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
A house is surrounded by floodwaters near Waterloo, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Floodwaters run through the town of Rogers, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Highway 75's northbound lane is closed due to flooding near Merritt's Beach RV Park on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Cars drive drive across a flooded Platte River on Highway 50 just north of Louisville on Friday, March 15.
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
Motorists are forced to turn around as West Maple Road west of 216th Street is closed as floodwaters rise over the road near the Elkhorn River in Elkhorn, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.