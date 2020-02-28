'We'll deal with it': Nebraska, Iowa prep for possible spring flooding

"Continue to pay attention and start thinking about preparing now, as opposed to waiting until we see the water come up," Pottawattamie County emergency manager Doug Reed said. "We had to conduct about 36 different types of rescue missions (last year). We really want to minimize that."
Dave Ziola, stands on the patio of his neighbors Lori and Pat Steinauer, who live in the Willow Point neighborhood and are dealing with the aftermath of major flooding which occurred days earlier in Ashland, Nebraska. Ziola was among the few residents who braved the flooding and never vacated their homes.
When icy floodwaters rose quickly on March 13, 2019, the leader of the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department quickly realized that past training had done little to prepare his crews for the shock of the cold water or the difficulty of navigating fast, dangerous currents.
The first emergency call that would test them came that afternoon: an older couple driving home to pick up their medication had been swept off the road. The volunteers who responded kept trying to reach the two trapped in the Ford pickup, but their small jon boat was no match for the swift-flowing water.
The department had limited experience in water rescues; minor floods in the past had required little more than sandbagging.
“We never had to deal with vehicles swept off the road,” Fire Chief Steve Dolesh said. “When that call came in, it was like, ‘Oh s---, what are we going to do now?’ This was unprecedented for us.”
In the wake of last year’s historic flooding, first responders, local officials and people living in flood-prone areas are reviewing lessons learned from past disasters — and preparing for the possibility that more flooding could occur this spring and summer.
They’re beefing up communication channels to relay messages about weather forecasts, river conditions and possible evacuations, sandbagging critical infrastructure and keeping rescue boats gassed up and ready to go.
In Pierce, a community north of Norfolk along the North Fork of the Elkhorn River, the fire and rescue squad found their rhythm last March. They rescued the couple in the pickup using an airboat provided by a local resident. Over the next several days, crews went on to pluck more people from houses, cars, even the roof of a swamped payloader.
But even those successes sounded a wake-up call for Dolesh: his department needed to be better prepared.
That meant raising $70,000 to buy the department its own airboat, plus four waterproof suits. Members spent more time training in water and ice and stockpiled bulk seed corn bags that can plug culverts. They compiled an after-action handbook, scrutinizing what went well during last year’s flood and what didn’t.
“The next time that we get that call at 4 o’clock in the afternoon that a couple is swept off the road, I want to roll out there with our equipment and know we’re ready,” Dolesh said.
Those living and working near Nebraska and Iowa waterways are wary, remaining on high alert for a repeat of the destruction that caused billions in damage to homes, roads, bridges and livestock operations.
“The fact that we still haven’t recovered from last year and might get hit again this year certainly causes concern,” said Audrey Cline, who lives along the Wood River in Shelton, Nebraska. Her family’s property flooded twice last year, in March and July.
“We lost our septic system,” she said. “Our basement is a mess and needs quite a lot to repair. And we still need to replace fence and remove debris.”
On the preparedness front, the Pottawattamie County emergency manager is urging more residents to sign up for emergency alerts. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are holding flood update meetings in hard-hit areas like Fremont and Columbus, and in Sidney, Iowa.
“We’re trying to make sure people have a way to get information,” said David Pearson, a hydrologist with the weather service office that serves eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. “We’re trying to eliminate that excuse: ‘I didn’t know about it or hear about it.’ ”
In Wood River, ditches have been cleaned out and widened to make room for additional water and officials are asking people to check their sump pumps and consider evacuation plans. Federal officials are pushing flood insurance for homes and businesses in high-risk areas.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has developed a centralized inventory system for its trucks, plows, barricades and other equipment, said spokeswoman Jeni Campana. Field staff already knew where their equipment was, but with this centralized system, headquarters also knows where key pieces of equipment are.
In preparation for the upcoming flood season, barricades and other essential flood-fighting tools have been staged at shops nearest potential problem spots. That will make it easier for the department to more quickly deploy them.
Those living in flood-prone areas should create a 72-hour plan, said Bryan Tuma, assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Monitor the weather. Plot an evacuation route, including detours if roads are impassable. Make sure you have enough food, medication, cash and other supplies to last several days.
“A lot of folks are under the misconception that they can call public safety officials and help will be on the way immediately,” Tuma said.
The weather conditions that combined to create massive, widespread flooding across the eastern third of Nebraska and parts of western Iowa last March are not quite the same this year. This winter has been warmer and drier, with less thick ice forming on rivers.
“I feel very confident we may have some low-lying flooding, but nothing anywhere near the severity of last year,” said Travis Harlow, chief of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department in western Douglas County. The department rescued 218 people and 158 animals when the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers flooded last year.
But because of saturated soils and with rivers and creeks running high, the risk of flooding remains above average, according to the latest flood outlook report, released by the weather service on Thursday. The chance of flooding this spring or summer is greatest along the Missouri River south of where it joins up with the Platte River, near Plattsmouth.
“We’re making the assumption that flooding will happen,” said Erv Portis, the city administrator in Plattsmouth. “The question is just how bad and how long.”
Over the past six weeks or so, public works crews have also installed a mile-long wall of flood barriers around the plants. Roughly 460 1-ton sandbags surround the two functioning city wells to prevent erosion.
Just the materials for this prep work cost the city $300,000. That doesn’t include equipment and labor costs.
“If something happens, we’ll deal with it,” Portis said. “We’re as prepared as we’ve ever been.”
Levees damaged during last year’s flooding remain a liability, too — not all breaches have been fixed. That means even a small amount of rain could cause problems in areas with diminished flood protection.
Morse Bluff area homeowners are pooling their money and looking for state or federal grants to fix a levee that breached in three places.
Early estimates peg the repairs at $1 million, but who will take on that cost and responsibility remains unknown — the dike board that built and maintained the levee for decades dissolved around 1986. The tiny village in Saunders County is just south of the Platte River and the surrounding area is home to several lake communities with higher-priced homes.
“Everyone’s on pins and needles,” said Drew Walker, who lives in the nearby Whitetail Cove development. “Hopefully we get through the spring without any damage, but I want a plan.”
Several officials said they’re working on improving internal and external communications by getting updates and info out faster to residents, utilizing the wide reach of social media and doing a better job coordinating with state and federal agencies, like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Corps of Engineers. Tuma said the state benefited last year by partnering with FEMA personnel early to prepare for the storm and get staffers out to flood-hit communities quickly so they could make damage assessments.
Between March 12 and March 14, 2019, Pottawattamie County’s emergency system delivered 14,000 alerts by phone call, 5,000 by text message and more than 3,200 by email.
“It’s a pretty powerful tool,” county emergency manager Doug Reed said. Still, “those numbers should be a lot broader than that.”
Ideally, people would sign up for alerts long before an emergency, he said. The system is used for weather events and road closures, and can be targeted to specific geographic zones, down to the neighborhood where a water main or levee breaks.
“Continue to pay attention and start thinking about preparing now, as opposed to waiting until we see the water come up,” Reed said. “We had to conduct about 36 different types of rescue missions (last year). We really want to minimize that.”
Long-term recovery work from last year’s disaster continues even as provisions are made for the spring thaw.
Emergency management firm Hagerty Consulting has been hired to create a long-term recovery strategy for Nebraska that should be finished this summer. NEMA, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the Iowa Flood Mitigation Board and other state agencies are divvying up millions in state and federal funds for disaster relief and ways to reduce the risk of future flooding. The lack of affordable housing, especially in rural communities, remains a problem.
Many flood survivors whose lives were upended are still rebuilding or starting over. The threat of more flooding isn’t helping those struggling with stress, anxiety and other mental health problems, said Chris Schroeder, a long-term recovery specialist with NEMA.
Mental health outreach workers with the Nebraska Strong: Recovery Project, a group involving the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center, faith-based groups, regional behavioral health agencies and more, have made contact with 21,000 flood-affected people across Nebraska. They offer one-on-one or group counseling sessions and other resources for those trying to cope. (Call the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258 if you need help.)
“The simple fact that we are very, very close to the one-year anniversary is bringing that to the forefront again for some people,” Schroeder said. “Every time it rains, people feel some kind of way. It’s hard to grapple with.”
World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.
Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery
Nebraska's losses from 2019 flooding, blizzard exceed $3.4 billion
The Spencer Dam collapse
Spencer Dam: What went wrong?
Offutt Air Force Base couldn't stop the flood waters
Offutt Air Force Base flooding repairs close to $1 billion
As the Platte River swelled into Fremont the city became an island
Hundreds gather in Fremont for flood-risk briefing
Paradise Lakes community residents deal with mixed messages
Paradise Lakes community's imminent demolition
Floods cut off access to Plattsmouth water treatment plant
Plattsmouth's water treatment plant back up and running
Winslow: a town considers relocating
Winslow: A town ready to relocate
Camp Ashland hit hard by flooding
Nebraska National Guard receives full funding for repairs to Camp Ashland
Floods came to Nebraska farmland and left tons of sand behind
A King Lake family returns home in time for Christmas
Flooded fields along the Missouri River provided a smorgasbord for eagles
Pacific Junction in Mills County, Iowa was hit hard when levees failed
Flooding has taken a toll on Mills County, Iowa; even when it comes to caucusing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.