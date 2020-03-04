WASHINGTON — Somebody get Symone Sanders a Blackshirt.
The Omaha native demonstrated impressive tackling skills Tuesday night when anti-dairy protesters rushed the stage during former Vice President Joe Biden’s address to supporters in Los Angeles.
Sanders is a senior adviser to Biden, who was basking in his big Super Tuesday comeback alongside wife Jill Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens when the protesters approached shouting slogans and waving “Let Dairy Die” signs.
Jill Biden initially blocked the protesters, one of whom then received an old-fashioned Nebraska takedown.
Sanders would have made any Husker linebacker proud the way she wrapped up the activist and, along with other aides, hauled her off stage.
Video of the incident went viral, and Sanders was asked about it during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News.
“It was a split-second moment,” Sanders told Fox’s Dana Perino. “Our security acted very quickly and then a number of staffers, including myself, jumped in to have Vice President Biden, Dr. Biden, and Valerie Biden Owens’ back as they were on the stage. And so I don’t think we even really thought. We just saw what was happening and jumped in. We’re happy no one was hurt. Everyone is safe.”
Sanders grew up in North Omaha and attended Sacred Heart and Mercy High School. She earned a degree in business administration from Creighton University.
She was active in the local community, particularly with Girls Inc., which aims to inspire young girls to be “smart, strong and bold.”
Sanders went into politics and worked for various Nebraska Democrats. She gained national recognition as press secretary to Bernie Sanders during the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential candidacy. As the 2020 contests got underway, she joined Biden’s organization.
Among the Nebraska campaigns she worked on was Chuck Hassebrook’s unsuccessful bid for governor in 2014.
In an interview, Hassebrook described Sanders as a great talent with a great political mind but noted that he hadn’t seen her tackling on display before this week.
He said her determination is what sets her apart from others — a trait reflected in her taking on the role of bodyguard on top of everything else.
“She’s willing to get in there and get what needs to be done, done,” Hassebrook said.
During Wednesday’s Fox appearance, Sanders identified one casualty from the altercation.
“I did break a nail,” she said. “But I am going to the nail shop right after this.”
Perino offered some comforting words.
“I think that you deserve a manicure, and maybe even get a back massage while you’re there, as well,” she said.
