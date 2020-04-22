We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — As coronavirus deaths shot up in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that his goal remains to keep the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed.

“That’s what we can control,” he said. “We can’t stop the virus from coming.”

Four new deaths were reported Wednesday in Nebraska, following eight deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 45. The state’s first death was reported less than a month ago. All but four of the total fatalities were people age 60 or older.

Douglas County, the state’s most populous county, has had 14 deaths. But Hall County surpassed that number Wednesday, reporting three deaths to bring its total to 15. That county, home to Grand Island and to a major meatpacking plant, has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than any other in Nebraska and almost twice as many as in Douglas County.

Ricketts said his plan is aimed at “flattening the curve” of coronavirus cases, rather than minimizing the number of people who die or get seriously ill.

Flattening the curve means the state avoids a sharp spike in disease that would outpace the number of hospital beds and ventilators. Instead, the state would see the same total number of cases, but there would be fewer people sick on any one day and the outbreak would last longer.

“We can control how many people get it so we can make sure we can take care of them,” Ricketts said, noting that people die of influenza virus every year.

During his daily coronavirus update, the governor also announced that nearly 20,000 Nebraskans had registered their health status through the state’s new testing initiative. Registering at testnebraska.com is the first step in the initiative.

Ricketts launched the “crush the curve” effort on Tuesday, enlisting a consortium of Utah companies to begin gathering information from Nebraskans.

He urged people to register even if they are healthy because that will allow the state to more accurately determine who needs testing, who should be quarantined and who can resume a normal life. Ricketts said the information gained will remain encrypted and available only to public health officials.

Testing, in tents set up across the state, could begin in about 10 days, with the hope of offering 3,000 tests a day eventually — a big increase over the 600 to 800 tests being done each day now.

First responders and health care workers will be tested first, followed by those with symptoms, and then later, those with no symptoms.

About 80,000 people registered in Iowa after that state launched a similar testing initiative at testiowa.com on Tuesday morning. The consortium of companies has been doing testing in Utah for about 2½ weeks.

Ricketts said Nebraska is in a friendly competition with Iowa to see who can register the most people.

Among other topics:

No-go on playgrounds

Lynn Rex, executive director of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, joined Ricketts for some reminders on behalf of Nebraska’s cities, towns and villages, which are on the front line of enforcing the state’s directed health measures.

Under those measures, she said adults need to keep children off of playground equipment. Studies have shown the coronavirus can live up to three days on plastic and metal, which are used in almost all such equipment. Yet people have ignored signs saying the equipment is off limits and have even cut through the yellow caution tape that some communities have wrapped around equipment.

Non-flushable

Rex also urged people not to flush things down the toilet that can clog up sewer pipes. Those include sanitizing wipes, moist towelettes and paper towels. While acknowledging that toilet paper has been in short supply, she warned that clogs in the sewer lines can be costly to homeowners who have to pay for pipes to be dug up. Owners also may be in violation of local ordinances, she said.

Protesters

Four members of Betsy Riot protested silently in the waiting room of the Gov. Ricketts’ office Wednesday. They wore black hats, masks and black clothing and held signs calling for the governor to impose a stay-at-home order. The governor took an alternate route to reach the afternoon briefing.

Swimming pools

Ricketts said the state put out guidance last week to swimming pool owners and operators, saying that pools must limit the number of patrons to 10 and keep them 6 feet apart.

The memo, issued by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, said pools may be able to open if they can follow those guidelines strictly and do not contribute to the spread of coronavirus. But the department noted that local health departments and other local governments may require pools to close.