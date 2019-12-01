A winter storm that brought wind gusts over 62 mph to central and western Nebraska moved out of the state and toward the Great Lakes on Sunday.
Meteorologists for the Nebraska Weather Service in Valley, Hastings and North Platte say they expect a much calmer and drier workweek.
The only warnings for the late evening, overnight and early morning involve the potential for blowing snow and slick spots from freeze and thaw.
That's a welcome change after much of northern, western and central Nebraska was blanketed in snow and wind for the Thanksgiving weekend.
Even Nebraska City, Lincoln and Omaha saw wind gusts north of 50 mph, said Van DeWald, a weather service meteorologist in Valley.
The state's highest winds hit Imperial, where a gust of 66 mph was recorded, said Darren Snively, a weather service meteorologist in North Platte.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Winds had calmed a bit across much of Nebraska by late afternoon, with the east seeing gusts between 18 mph and 28 mph and the west facing gusts of 30-35 mph.
"We are through the worst of it," said Cathy Zapotocny, a weather service meteorologist in Valley.
The Omaha area received a trace of snow. About an inch fell in northeast Nebraska, DeWald said. The west saw much more.
Chadron reported 14 inches. Gordon got about 9 inches. Valentine got 6. Most of the northern Sand Hills saw 2-4 inches. North Platte saw less than an inch.
The snow and wind in western Nebraska closed a 100-mile stretch of Interstate 80 on Saturday from Big Springs to the Wyoming border.
Great news! Interstate 80 is now OPEN for both directions from border to border - Wyoming to Iowa. pic.twitter.com/KGnTIA10oX— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 1, 2019
I-80 reopened from Iowa to Wyoming around noon, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. And traffic across the state is now moving, officials say.
The storm appears to have been much stronger in South Dakota, said Cliff Cole, a weather service meteorologist in North Platte.
Rapid City reported 17½ inches of snow and winds over 60 mph. The combination closed the airport Saturday afternoon. Crews couldn't plow.
More seasonal weather will be on tap this week, Cole said. Temperatures are expected to lift back into the high 30s and 40s across Nebraska.
"The jet stream will lift back north," he said. "That will bring a Pacific high pressure moving into the Plains."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.