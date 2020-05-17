We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Sen. Ben Sasse on Saturday delivered Fremont High School's online commencement address, a talk that was part attempted stand-up comedy and part a scalding indictment of China over the coronavirus pandemic.

An unshaven Sasse, wearing a loosened red tie and white shirt, told students they would be rare among high school graduates in that they would remember their commencement ceremony because of this year's odd circumstances.

A couple of the jokes: He said that in life, the graduates would at times be asked to climb ropes. "If you don't get that joke, talk to your mom and dad. Back in the day when we were a lot fitter than you people are, we used to have to climb ropes all the way up to the ceiling of the gym."

Of psychologists, the Nebraska Republican said, "95% of all gainfully employed psychologists ... their job is really just to help people forget high school," adding, "if you're headed to college, do not — do not — major in psychology. That part's not a joke."

In a pretty dramatic tone shift, Sasse said 2020 graduates at their future reunions would talk about "that time when China started a big global pandemic that created the worst public health crisis in over a century and brought the economy to its knees and we had to stay home and everybody was hoarding toilet paper."

He touched on the Netflix "Tiger King" documentary and murder hornets and noted that "everybody named Jeremy is the worst."

Except maybe China. "We're going to have to have a serious reckoning with the thugs in China who let this mess spiral out of control by lying about it."

"Your generation is going to have a big calling. You're going to have to deal with the consequences of all this and you're entering adulthood during an incredibly disruptive time."

Good luck.

