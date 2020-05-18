Urban coyote tips

If you encounter a coyote:

Do not turn and run.

Make yourself large, stand tall, yell, throw things at the coyote and back away.

If the animal is aggressive, contact authorities.

How to keep urban coyotes from become habituated to humans:

Erect a special, coyote-resistant fence to keep coyotes from your yard.

Remove food sources including pet food, garbage, exposed compost, bird seed, fallen fruit from trees, etc. Keep barbecue grill clean.

Try to keep mice and rabbits from living in your yard.

Keep pets on a leash and do not let them out on their own from dusk to dawn.

Install motion sensitive lights and otherwise deter coyotes with noisemakers.

Source: Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska Humane Society