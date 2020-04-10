LINCOLN — The head of Nebraska's prison system will join Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday for the daily coronavirus update.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes is slated to appear because a number of questions and concerns have been raised about how the state is protecting employees and inmates in the overcrowded prison system from the potentially deadly virus.

One employee at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has been confirmed to have coronavirus. Officials have not reported any other cases in the prisons.

The briefing comes as 635 Nebraskans tested positive for coronavirus and 15 have died from the disease, according to the noon report from the Department of Health and Human Services. The total includes 116 cases in Hall County, where a virus hotspot has emerged in Grand Island. The county has half as many cases as Douglas County.

